After battling a calf injury earlier in training camp, Russell Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday with a lingering calf issue, putting his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers ' Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in question.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson's status for Week 1 is now firmly 'up in the air'.

The Steelers' medical staff has been very cautious with calf issues, per Rapoport, so it's definitely possible we can see Justin Fields start if Wilson isn't at 100%.

Related Justin Fields 'I've Shown What I Can Do' For Steelers While Justin Fields has not shown enough to start Week 1, he has done enough to have Russell Wilson on a short leash.

The Steelers Will Likely Wait Until Sunday Before Making a Decision

Will Fields get a chance to start in his home state of Georgia?

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

There's still some time to go before the Steelers would have to decide whether Wilson is ready to go for Week 1, but if he's not, that means Justin Fields will get a chance to start in Atlanta, just 27 miles away from his hometown of Kennesaw, GA.

Mike Tomlin was asked about Wilson's limited participation in practice today and said the team would exercise caution with Wilson.

His calf got tight, so we wanted to exercise some precaution. We'll see what tomorrow looks like and kind of go from there.

Fields and Wilson each got plenty of first-team reps this preseason, so Pittsburgh may be fairly comfortable in turning to Fields if they have to, even if they've made it clear Wilson is their starter when healthy.

Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Preseason Stats Stat Category Wilson Fields Pass Completions-Attempts 10-12 19-27 Passing Yards 73 199 TD-INT 0 0 Rushing Yards 0 48 Rushing TDs 0 0

We'll know more on Wilson's Week 1 status as we get closer to the weekend.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.