After battling a calf injury earlier in training camp, Russell Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday with a lingering calf issue, putting his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers ' Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in question.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson's status for Week 1 is now firmly 'up in the air'.
The Steelers' medical staff has been very cautious with calf issues, per Rapoport, so it's definitely possible we can see Justin Fields start if Wilson isn't at 100%.
Justin Fields 'I've Shown What I Can Do' For Steelers
While Justin Fields has not shown enough to start Week 1, he has done enough to have Russell Wilson on a short leash.
The Steelers Will Likely Wait Until Sunday Before Making a Decision
Will Fields get a chance to start in his home state of Georgia?
There's still some time to go before the Steelers would have to decide whether Wilson is ready to go for Week 1, but if he's not, that means Justin Fields will get a chance to start in Atlanta, just 27 miles away from his hometown of Kennesaw, GA.
Mike Tomlin was asked about Wilson's limited participation in practice today and said the team would exercise caution with Wilson.
His calf got tight, so we wanted to exercise some precaution. We'll see what tomorrow looks like and kind of go from there.
Fields and Wilson each got plenty of first-team reps this preseason, so Pittsburgh may be fairly comfortable in turning to Fields if they have to, even if they've made it clear Wilson is their starter when healthy.
|
Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Preseason Stats
|
Stat Category
|
Wilson
|
Fields
|
Pass Completions-Attempts
|
10-12
|
19-27
|
Passing Yards
|
73
|
199
|
TD-INT
|
0
|
0
|
Rushing Yards
|
0
|
48
|
Rushing TDs
|
0
|
0
We'll know more on Wilson's Week 1 status as we get closer to the weekend.
Source: Ian Rapoport
All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
