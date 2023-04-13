Russell Wilson has been sent a very clear warning by ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson over his Denver Broncos future following a poor 2022.

When Russell Wilson looks back on his 2022 season with the Denver Broncos, he is more than likely going to look back on it and wonder how it all went so wrong for him after his time with the Seattle Seahawks where he was more used to being a playoff contender.

Having given up a lot to get him, the Broncos looked as if they could be a team that could go all the way to the Super Bowl. They had a defense that had finished the year before in the top ten of both points allowed and yards allowed, had some incredible weapons with the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and a head coach in Nathaniel Hackett who was the offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers during his two seasons as league MVP.

However, things couldn’t have gone worse, as they finished 4th in the AFC West, and ended up losing their head coach before the season was even over. Now some changes have been made, most notably with the introduction of Sean Payton as head coach.

Russell Wilson needs to be a winner… or else

And it’s that introduction that gives ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson the belief that if things don’t get better, then it will be Wilson who will end up carrying the can for their failure.

Speaking on NFL Live, Johnson pointed out that Payton has a track history of producing good play at the quarterback spot, so if there isn’t an improvement, there is only one person to blame, and it could end up with serious consequences for the 34-year-old.

Video: Keyshawn Johnson sends warning to Russell Wilson about his 2023 with the Denver Broncos:

How much wiggle room does Russell Wilson really have?

Quite what the consequences would be for Wilson, it’s hard to tell. Considering how much they have sunk into him both in terms of draft capital and the new contract they gave him last summer, it’s hard to see how they might be in a position to simply cut him or trade him just to get rid of the salary (more than likely for less than they gave up).

That sort of punishment we’ll just have to wait to see what the Broncos can come up with, but the point raised by Johnson does still stand. This year really falls on Wilson to improve, because Payton has the longer track record and the seniority in this situation, and he certainly isn’t gong to face much scrutiny if things aren’t better come the end of the year.