Aleksei Bugayev, a former Russia international who represented his country at Euro 2004, has died at the age of 43 while fighting in Ukraine. The ex-Lokomotiv Moscow defender joined Vladimir Putin’s forces after receiving a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence for drug trafficking in southern Russia last September.

He made a name for himself as a footballer as he also featured for Moscow clubs Torpedo and later Krasnodar while also picking up seven caps for the Russian national team. These appearances included two during the aforementioned European Championship tournament, before the defender retired in 2010 aged just 29 years old.

However, Bugayev's life after football led to personal struggles. With Russian authorities actively recruiting from prisons throughout the duration of the 34-month ongoing conflict, Bugayev's potential 20-year sentence was reduced to 10 years when he pleaded guilty, before deciding to serve for the military.

Bugayev Dies Fighting in Ukraine War

The 43-year-old signed up for conscription just six months ago

Reports indicated that Bugayev had been attempting to sell nearly half a kilogram of methylephedrine, a substance listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list. Now, after six months of fighting in a war that has claimed the lives of 200,000 Russian soldiers, Bugayev’s father has confirmed the news of his son’s death.

Speaking to Sport24, as per The Metro, Ivan confirmed his son's passing on the front lines. He said: "Unfortunately, the news about Aleksei's death is true. It happened today." Meanwhile, Russian reports revealed that Bugayev's agent, Anton Smirnov, stated it was "impossible" to recover his body for burial due to the heavy fighting in the area where he was killed.

Bugayev played the full 90 minutes of Russia’s 2-0 defeat to tournament hosts Portugal before featuring in the side’s 2-1 Euro 2024 victory over Greece – who would go on to lift the trophy. Despite defeating Greece, Russia failed to advance beyond the group stage and Bugayev announced his retirement from international duty the following year.

The news of Bugayev’s death comes just days after fresh hope emerged of potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with the fighting set to enter its third year in February.