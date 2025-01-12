Considered among the greatest footballers of all time, Ruud Gullit featured prominently for AC Milan and Chelsea during his storied career, winning countless achievements in the process, including a Ballon d'Or and two European cups. Often well-regarded for his immense versatility and football intelligence, the Dutchman has featured in a vast array of different positions on the pitch, ranging from the front-line, to the wings and midfield, and even in defense.

As such, his opinions on the best players within individual positions hold significant weight, given he has had plenty of experience within many of those roles himself. Gullit was previously quizzed by FourFourTwo on his "Perfect XI" in football, and he offered some interesting responses.

Ruud Gullit's 'Perfect' XI Position Player GK Peter Schmeichel RB Manfred Kaltz CB Franco Baresi CB Marcel Desailly LB Paolo Maldini RM Kaka CM Frank Rijkaard CM Diego Maradona LM Davie Cooper ST Johan Cruyff ST Marco van Basten

Goalkeeper & Defence

Schmeichel, Kaltz, Baresi, Desailly, Maldini

Starting off between the sticks, Gullit named Peter Schmeichel as the number one in his eleven of perfect players. He added that the Manchester United and Denmark legend was a "very difficult keeper to beat", and indeed, he managed to register just a single goal against the shot-stopper in four encounters.

In the back line, Gullit opted for two of his former teammates at AC Milan, Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi. The trio tormented the Serie A, winning three league titles in a seven-year span together, and were pivotal to one of the Rossoneri's best ever eras.

Maldini was fielded at left-back in this XI though, as Gullit was keen to leave space for a certain French centre-back to partner Baresi - Marcel Desailly: "A very experienced defender. He would complement Baresi well." The Ghana-born legend was famously a part of France's 1998 World Cup-winning squad, and he also lifted the Champions League with both Marseille and AC Milan as part of a decorated football career.

The choice of right-back to complete the defense may surprise some, however; it was the Hamburger SV icon, Manfred Kaltz, who took this spot. A tireless force on the flanks in the 80s, Gullit insisted the German was in fact "one of the first attacking right-backs", adding: "he almost invented the idea of the wing-back, long before Cafu and Roberto Carlos came on the scene".

Midfield

Kaka, Rijkaard, Maradona, Cooper

Gullit named fellow Ballon d'Or winner, Kaka, as the one to man the right wing in his team. The Brazilian arrived at the San Siro long after his departure, but he was still full of praise for the midfielder: "[He] has excellent pace and talent, and is one of the few players I’ve seen who is quicker with the ball than without it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaka is one of just nine players to have won the World Cup, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

On the opposite flank, Gullit may well have had a huge roster of superstar wide men to choose from, but he unexpectedly decided on Scotsman, Davie Cooper, as his left-sided midfielder, reasoning:

"I played against him in the European Cup when he was with Glasgow Rangers, and he was a really skillful player. Unbelievably skillful. He didn’t have much pace but he was a good dribbler who set up plenty of chances for team-mates as well as scoring some great goals himself."

The former international served all his senior years at club-level at Scottish clubs, though is nonetheless regarded as one of his nation's best wingers of all time.

The names in the midfield pairing are perhaps more familiar in comparison - it is Frank Rijkaard and Diego Maradona who form a rather unorthodox partnership in the middle of the park. Gullit was especially admiring of the Argentinian half in this case, claiming he was the "best player there has ever been, better than Pele." Similarly, for his former national teammate, Rijkaard, he explained: "I played with him at club and international level for many years and he was one of the best."

Strikers

Cruyff, Van Basten

Spearheading this "Perfect XI" are two of the greatest forwards to have ever represented the Netherlands - Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten. There's certainly no shortage of goals in that pairing, and evidently, Gullit has taken care in ensuring the combinations in his line-up are fluent and effective.

Cruyff, a three-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or, famously helped kick-start the iconic "Total Football" movement which eventually went on to revolutionize the sport. Often lauded for his immense technical skill-set, in tandem with an impressive record in front of goal, Gullit argues the former Barcelona star was useful in a support role: "He would be the provider for the main striker but was a prolific goalscorer himself too."

Perhaps that is where Van Basten's involvement is understood. A relentless striker, he registered 277 goals in just 373 club outings, averaging a remarkable 0.74 goals per game, and consequently being regarded as one of the best strikers in history. A potentially lethal partner to Cruyff, the Dutch forward is the final piece of Gullit's team.

Substitutes

Zidane, Ronaldinho, Keane, Koeman, Van der Sar

Every successful squad has a selection of reliable talent to cover the first-team, and Gullit named a further five legends as his substitutes for the starting eleven. Real Madrid and Barcelona icons respectively, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho, took spots on his bench, and he was full of compliments for the duo:

"The best player of the last generation [Zidane]. He would control games, but most importantly, he always performed on the big occasions. "[Ronaldinho] again, another flexible player who does things that are just unbelievable. I don’t know if he’d be happy to sit on the bench with Zidane though!"

Also named on the sidelines were Roy Keane and Ronald Koeman, both defensive stars who excelled at their respective clubs. Finally, Edwin van der Sar was finally named as the second-choice goalkeeper to fellow Red Devils' legend, Schmeichel, with Gullit suggesting: "maybe a surprise choice for some, but I like him a lot as a player."

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 09/01/2025