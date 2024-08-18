Highlights Arsenal's dismissal of Gullit due to "laziness" was a costly mistake.

Gullit's rejection spurred him to excel at Feyenoord, PSV, and AC Milan.

The Dutchman went on to win the Champions League with Milan as well as the Ballon d'Or.

In football, attitude is a key attribute in many a professional's mental inventory. It can constitute being switched on in the most high pressure moments, or simply just tracking back and intercepting an opposition 10-yard pass while defending a 1-0 win.

That said, while some players can transcend the realms of attitude and personality we know, with their domineering character and skill set, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for some others - it can be make or break.

This was allegedly the case of Ruud Gullit, as it was revealed that an apparent poor attitude cost him a stint with Arsenal while he was just breaking through at Haarlem. Unfortunately for the Gunners, the trial they watched wasn't indicative of the future-icon, and their estimations were wide of the mark. This is the story of how Arsenal ultimately missed out on one of the Netherlands' finest ever players.

'Lazy' Gullit Leaves Arsenal Bemused

Gunners unimpressed when watching Haarlem's star

Despite the sheer ability noticeable in the clip featured above from Gullit's time with HFC Haarlem, Arsenal weren't keen on the young, gangly teen, who played predominantly up front at this time.

The story of this particular flash point within Ruud's career came in 1981. At this point, Gullit had made numerous brilliant performances since his introduction under former West Bromwich Albion player Barry Hughes in 1978. In fact, such was his quality and intention to make an impact, he made his debut for the club at just 16 years and 11 months old, on 19 August 1979, becoming the youngest player in the history of the Eredivisie at the time. Ultimately, he went on to score 32 goals in 91 league appearances, and while his star steadily became ever-brighter, Hughes, former coaching partner of Arsenal assistant manager Wilf Dixon, offered him up to the Gunners.

With Haarlem staring down financial issues, Gullit was seen as a key asset, and manager Terry Neill and assistant Dixon travelled to the Netherlands to see what the young man was all about. Hughes believed that the Arsenal coaches would love his star player. However, one dud game stirred grumbled opinions. Manager Neill stated:

“He could obviously play a bit but was lazy and undisciplined, played when he wanted to and wouldn’t track back.”

Hughes tried to convince the Gunners boss otherwise, insisting that it was just an off-day. However, the decision was made - even at a cut-price. The asking price was believed to be £200,000, but Hughes was alleged to be open to £80,000 or less to ease his club’s problems. Neill later claimed that he considered even £30,000 to be too much for "this wild kid". Of course, this was so blasé and narrow-minded, that it wouldn't even pass in today's game of extensive scouting and rapport-building.

Yet, Neill isn't solely to blame, his gripes are reflective of a time in English football that was still relatively home-based. He didn't want to take a chance with the Dutchman out of fear of the unknown, and that fear would turn into a massive nightmare regarding what could've been in the following years.

Gunners Fire a Blank, Gullit hits the Target

Big moves, league titles, Ballon d'Or and more

Of course, Arsenal's decision-making at this point in time was poor, even if guided by the traditionalist way of thinking found at the time. However, Gullit's unrelenting ability became synonymous with the 1980s, an era that was very kind to the dexterous forward who was steadily plying his trade all over the pitch.

The seasons prior to this, he had become Haarlem's talisman, and although powerless in their relegation as the club finished bottom of the Eredivisie in 1979-80, he played a huge part in their instant promotion and then subsequent fourth-place finish in the 1981-82 season. After rejection from Arsenal, as well as Bobby Robson's Ipswich, Gullit moved to Feyenoord in 1982.

Gullit's first season saw the Rotterdam club miss out on major honours, yet in the second campaign, Ruud played alongside an ageing Johan Cruyff and was managed by the legendary Wim van Hanegem. Both of these figures left a lasting effect on the ever-improving Gullit, as Feyenoord won the league and cup double. Where before, Gullit had played as a sweeper, as well as forward, Feyenoord saw him operate as an advanced midfielder - and in 1984, he was named Dutch Footballer of the Year.

In 1985, PSV captured Gullit's signature, and his growth continued at a frightening pace. Although some of the Feyenoord fanbase branded him a 'wolf', claiming his move to the Philips Stadion was purely for money, it likely came from a deep-rooted place of admiration and betrayal. The now dread-sporting star ended up scoring 46 goals in 68 league appearances for PSV and was again named Footballer of the Year in 1986 as he helped the Eindhoven club capture the Eredivisie crown, a feat they repeated the following year.

Gullit Goes for Gold

Ballon d'Or winner kicked on in Milan

Feyenoord fans' claims of disdain for money would be a thing of the past, as Gullit's gifted style clearly warranted the highest level around, and in 1987, that was deemed to be Silvio Berlusconi's AC Milan. That year, Gullit joined for a then-world record transfer fee of 18 million Dutch guilders, as Berlusconi looked to bring back the glory days of the 60s to San Siro.

Compatriot Marco van Basten arrived at the same time from Ajax, before close friend Frank Rijkaard also joined the ranks from Amsterdam. Playing on the right of an offensive trio alongside Van Basten and Pietro Virdis, Gullit had a tough start to life, yet Milan won the Scudetto for the first time in nine years, regardless.

Gullit's exploits with first PSV and then Milan, helped him win the Ballon d'Or award in 1987 and marked a significant point in comparison to the start of the decade where he had faced rejection. Who knows what the future may have held if he had moved to North London, yet for the next chapter of two more Scudettos, as well as two Supercoppa Italianas and two European Cups, plus the Euro 1988 glory - it must've been painful seeing this once branded 'lazy' fledgling soar above all that tried to conquer him. Gullit's rejection by Arsenal still serves as an important lesson - to never judge a book by its cover, and to always do a scouting job properly.

Ruud Gullit's Career Statistics Appearances 642 Goals 236 Assists 112 Trophies 18 Ballon d'Ors 1 (1987)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.