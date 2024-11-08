Manchester United's interim boss Ruud van Nisterlooy has showered Amad with praise after his Man of the Match performance against PAOK in the Europa League where he bagged a brace in a 2-0 victory. He suggested that he has displayed ‘great character’ to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

The right-winger, who is earmarked as one of the main beneficiaries of Ruben Amorim’s pending arrival, latched onto Bruno Fernandes’ cross and opened the scoring with a deft, looping header over Dominik Kotarski in the 50th minute to settle any nerves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2-0 win marked the club’s first win in Europe since beating Copenhagen 1-0 on 24 October 2023.

Amad then earned the hosts a two-goal buffer with 13 minutes of regulation time remaining. After winning possession high up the pitch, the blistering ace surged forward, cut inside, bent his 20-yard effort into the back of the net and wheeled off in celebration.

Fans React to Amad's Post-Match Interview

'This club don’t realise how lucky they are to have a player like him'

When quizzed how it felt after being the driving force behind Manchester United’s first victory in European competition for over a year, the beaming 22-year-old said: “Yeah, nice. It’s been a long time, we didn’t really know [how to win] in Europe. It’s been like one year and today we showed that we are one of the best teams on the pitch and it was important to win today.

“It’s important to score every time. This season, I was a little bit unlucky [not] to score but yeah, I’m happy to score two goals today and the most important thing is the win, and we won together.

“When I score, I like to celebrate with the fans and to make people enjoy it. I was happy!” Talking about his second goal of the night, the Ivory Coast international praised the work they put in at training: “I think it’s the work we did in training.

Related Man Utd Fans Hail Amad Diallo's Performance in Man Utd 2-0 PAOK Diallo scored both goals in United's 2-0 win against PAOK - and fans have made their thoughts on him clear.

“We have to press the opponents, and I do my job: I press him and take the ball and I think it was there for me to shoot and then score."

With Amorim potentially bringing his staff over, it casts doubts over van Nistelrooy’s future – but Amad has insisted that the Dutchman, one of the top foreign Premier League goalscorers of all time, is ‘very important’ for the team.

“Since he’s arrived at Manchester United, he’s been important for everyone. He’s very close to the players and he’s always there to help the players and to talk with the players. He’s very important for this team.”

Reaction to the youngster’s brilliant post-match comments, Manchester United fans have shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) with one saying: “You can tell that Amad absolutely adores this football club, we need to value him more.”

Van Nistelrooy Showers Amad with Praise

'He is motivated to get the most from his career'

Suggesting that Amad has displayed ‘great character’ to earn himself a starting berth – and two goals – against PAOK, Manchester United legend van Nistelrooy said: "The second goal had everything in it that is [Amad] Diallo."

“He fought to win the ball off the defender, then pushed through to take the shot and had the quality to bend it around the goalkeeper,” the interim boss continued. “He is a great character and a hard worker. He shows that attitude in every training session. "Every day in he comes to me and wants to do extra finishing, crossing, one v ones. He is asking how can I improve his shot, and his heading. He is constantly focused on learning and getting better. He is motivated to get the most from his career."

With Amorim first taking charge of Manchester United during their league encounter with Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, Amad will be among those looking to impress the 39-year-old ahead of his arrival.