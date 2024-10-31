Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted that former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is "hurt" after being sacked from his role earlier this week. The former Ajax manager was relieved of his duties on Monday following another poor start to the Premier League campaign, with the Red Devils sitting 14th in the table.

Van Nistelrooy was successful in his first game as interim head coach, leading United to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. With Sporting’s Ruben Amorim set to replace Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy, his former assistant, revealed how the 54-year-old felt after his dismissal.

Van Nistelrooy Details Conversation With Ten Hag

The ex-striker claimed his former boss was proud of the work he had done

Speaking to the media ahead of United's crunch clash with Chelsea this weekend, Van Nistelrooy revealed what Ten Hag had said to him during a conversation after his firing. As per the Daily Mail, the former PSV man stated:

"Yes, I saw him on Monday and spoke to him before the game. He was disappointed and touched because he really cared for the club. The first conversations we had when I came back to the club, I felt he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring the club forward. "That’s why he’s also hurt that he had to leave but also proud of his achievement here winning the two cups."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Nistelrooy's 5-2 win over Leicester was the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign that Manchester United scored five or more goals against Premier League opposition.

Van Nistelrooy also provided an update on his future at the club ahead of Ruben Amorim’s imminent arrival. It had been widely reported that the 39-year-old’s appointment would mark the end of the Dutchman’s heroic return to the club where he scored 150 goals, but Van Nistelrooy’s recent comments have cast doubt on this:

"I decided to come back here for a very important reason: that I am here as an assistant. I came here to help the club forward, and I am still very motivated to do so in any capacity, as an assistant and now an interim. After this I go back to my assistant contract I have here for this season and the next. I am very motivated to stay here and help the club forward."