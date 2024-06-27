Highlights Manchester United have shown faith in Erik ten Hag despite a poor season, trusting him to add to his backroom staff.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to join United as part of Ten Hag's backroom staff, rejecting Burnley's offer to become their new manager.

Van Nistelrooy's impressive goal-scoring record and previous ties with United make him a fitting addition.

Manchester United have decided to trust Erik ten Hag in the summer transfer window by giving him a vote of confidence in his managerial role, despite a poor season at the helm for the Red Devils - and he will be entrusted to add to his backroom staff, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to become part of the setup at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had a poor campaign in the Premier League, recording their worst ever finish in the top-flight since the competition rebranded in 1992 - and alongside early exits in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Ten Hag's job seemed on edge. He was given a reprieve after a lengthy internal discussion over the last month, and now he appears set to add to his backroom staff in United legend Van Nistelrooy, who has previous managerial experience at PSV Eindhoven.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy Rejects Burnley to Join United

Ruud van Nistelrooy had an ultimatum in the north-west

Van Nistelrooy was heavily linked with the vacant Burnley job earlier in the month, following Vincent Kompany's shock departure to Bayern Munich despite the Clarets' relegation to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy won the Dutch Cup with PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23

He reportedly held two rounds of talks with the Lancashire outfit, as he looked likely to become their new boss to lead them back to the Premier League - but at the last minute on Monday, it emerged that Ten Hag had made a late move to bring him into the coaching setup at Old Trafford.

Given his previous proficiency as a striker at the Theatre of Dreams, sentimentals likely paid a huge part in Van Nistelrooy's decision - and as Romano has told GIVEMESPORT, it is only a matter of time until he is appointed to the backroom staff under Ten Hag.

Romano: Van Nistelrooy "Waiting for Final Details"

The Dutchman is about to secure an emotional return to Old Trafford

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that whilst Van Nistelrooy had offers in England and elsewhere, the draw of United was too much to turn down and he is expected to make the move. He said:

"We are still waiting to go for the final details, to have the final confirmation. Obviously, Ruud van Nistelrooy had many possibilities; he had a concrete chance to be the new manager of Burnley, and he also met with two other clubs during the beginning of the summer transfer window. "He had many possibilities, but he is now very tempted by Manchester United. So the expectation is for Ruud van Nistelrooy to be the part of the new technical staff of Erik ten Hag."

Van Nistelrooy Was an Underrated Premier League Striker

Not hitting 100 Premier League goals may be a factor

Van Nistelrooy is a somewhat under-appreciated striker of the Premier League era, despite his exploits for United throughout the turn of the century.

The Dutchman joined United in 2001, and over the course of the next three years he had scored 110 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils - including 14 goals in just 11 games in the Champions League in 2002/03.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League statistics - Manchester United, by season Season Goals Division rank 2001/02 23 =2nd 2002/03 25 1st 2003/04 20 =3rd 2004/05 6 =44th 2005/06 21 2nd Total 95 N/A

An injury halted his progress towards the end of his tenure at Old Trafford, and he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2006 after a reported fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson; but 95 Premier League goals in just 150 games is an outrageous tally, and having scored 20 or more Premier League goals in four of his five seasons at the Theatre of Dreams, he was undoubtedly up there with the likes of Thierry Henry and Michael Owen at the time.

Given the emotional ties he will have to United having won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in his time in the north-west of England, it's a transfer that makes total sense given his previous history managing with PSV Eindhoven, his ties with United, and his Dutch similarities with Ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-06-24.