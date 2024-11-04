Manchester United players want Ruud van Nistelrooy to remain at Old Trafford as their ‘connector’ when Ruben Amorim takes charge, Sky Sports News has reported.

The 48-year-old, who took interim charge after Erik ten Hag was sacked last week, is backed by Man United players to continue at the club after going unbeaten in his first two games:

“Sky Sports News can reveal there is a swell of support to keep the 48-year-old at Carrington in some capacity after his period as interim manager ends. “Van Nistelrooy is esteemed by United's leadership group for the way he carries himself, along with all the staff that serve first-team operations.”

Man United players are reportedly appreciative of the way Van Nistelrooy has communicated with them and are willing to continue with him when Amorim’s revolution takes over.

No concrete decisions have been made on the make up of Amorim's backroom team yet, but the 39-year-old tactician reportedly aims to bring in five of his colleagues from Sporting Lisbon.

According to Sky Sports News, if the expected changes are made, some adjustments to Van Nistelrooy’s responsibilities would be required to keep him at United.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester on Wednesday and a 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sunday, and he has revealed he is ‘open’ to staying at the club and helping Amorim in his new surroundings.

The former Dutch striker has also thrown his support behind the 39-year-old tactician and has stated on multiple occasions that he would like to speak to him.

According to Sky Sports News, beyond Van Nistelrooy, there is also a strong desire for Darren Fletcher, currently first-team coach, to remain, as he has proven to be a great link between the academy and the senior side.

Amorim, who begins his new role in England a week on Monday, has revealed that taking his Sporting staff on board for the journey in the Premier League was ‘always one of the conditions’.

His assistant at Sporting, Carlos Fernandes, is expected to continue with him in Manchester – the 29-year-old has been an ever-present alongside Amorim since he began his coaching career.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.