Ruud van Nistelrooy is, without a doubt, one of the best strikers of his generation. Scoring goals as if they were going out of fashion was his forte and, as a result of the calibre of clubs he played for, he was teammates with some of Europe’s elite – but who was the greatest of them all?

Poacher-turned-manager Van Nistelrooy, now 48 years of age, kickstarted his career at FC Den Bosch before being spotted by Heerenveen in 1997. A three-year, 90-game spell at PSV Eindhoven followed before Manchester United came along.

Under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, there were very few strikers on the planet that were more lethal than the Oss-born marksman. In fact, he netted 150 strikes in 219 games in a Red Devils strip, all while endearing himself to the Old Trafford faithful.

A ruthless finisher of the highest order, the Dutchman benefitted from playing for some of the biggest clubs on offer in Europe – including Real Madrid – and, as such, played alongside a plethora of talent, from Ryan Giggs to Los Blancos icon Raul.

Commonly regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the long and storied history of the Premier League, the 70-cap Netherlands international moved to the Spanish capital following his stint in England and continued to score a bucketload of goals.

Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos and David Beckham were all lucky enough to call Van Nistelrooy their teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu – but none of the aforementioned triumvirate can compare to the talisman’s greatest-ever teammate.

When asked by UEFA in 2017, the now-Leicester City manager name-dropped one player who stood out above the rest: Ronaldo Nazario, who shared the pitch with Van Nistelrooy on just seven occasions during Real Madrid's 2006/07 campaign.

“The best player I played with was at Real Madrid. Ronaldo ‘O Fenomeno’ [of] Brazil,” Van Nistelrooy said, all while sporting a charming smirk on his face.

“Fantastic player, what special skills he had and especially the kind of guy he is too. So, for me, the best ever.”

Affectionally monikered ‘R9', the glittering Brazilian is considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time and, at the peak of his powers, he was simply an unstoppable force for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and both Milan-based sides.

Ronaldo’s career was devastatingly marred by a string of injuries, which perhaps means fans never got to see him at his best, but that doesn’t cloud what a supreme talent he was. In fact, his goals – and memorable performances – speak for themselves.