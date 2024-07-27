Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy is bringing his experience to Man United's training ground, aiming to improve efficiency in front of goal.

The Dutch coach is focusing on wing play and attacking patterns in training sessions to help forwards like Marcus Rashford.

United's current attackers need to step up, with the hope that Van Nistelrooy's guidance will reignite their goal-scoring form.

Ruud van Nistelrooy looks to be making a big impact at Manchester United on the training ground ahead of the 2024/25 season. The Dutchman was appointed as Erik ten Hag's assistant manager earlier in the summer and is already putting his stamp on training sessions.

The 48-year-old has previous experience as a manager, taking charge at Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven between 2022 and 2023. This could be a huge benefit for Ten Hag's side with Van Nistelrooy bringing his own ideas and knowledge to the table.

Bringing in a club icon was a clever move on the part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the decision-makers at Old Trafford too. Van Nistelrooy is among the greatest strikers to have played for the Red Devils. He netted 150 times in 219 appearances and his lethal nature in front of goal could help the current group of forwards at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy is Man United's 8th top goalscorer of all time (150 goals) despite playing fewer games than the seven players to score more than him.

Van Nistelrooy's Training Sessions

The Dutch coach is already implementing his ideas

Footage has emerged of the Dutch coach taking the lead in many training drills. Van Nistelrooy is one of the most deadly finishers in Premier League history and his influence could see players such as Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee improve their efficiency in front of goal.

One clip has shown the impact his expertise could already be having on forward players as Van Nistelrooy could be heard shouting for Rashford to 'quicken it up'. This prompted the English winger to cut inside and unleash a powerful effort into the bottom corner. Van Nistelrooy was the master at taking shots early to catch opposition goalkeepers out, and this could be a key skill he helps Rashford and co add to their games.

Another of his sessions was geared towards wing play. The importance of utilising the flanks effectively is stressed in this particular drill as Van Nistelrooy has his players taking part in a small-sided game, but double points are awarded if either team creates a goal from the wide areas. Watch the footage below:

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy was live at Man United's training camp in the USA, and she informed viewers: "Ruud van Nistelrooy was overseeing an attacking drill that focused on repetitive patterns." It bodes well for Red Devils supporters that one of the greatest to ever do it for their club is now the driving force behind the attacking future of the current time.

The Benefits to Rashford and Co

United didn't score enough goals last season

Man United's top goalscorers for the 2023/24 season were Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, who both scored 10 league goals. Supporters became used to the likes of Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney consistently putting up 30-goal campaigns, but the standards appear to have dropped in recent times.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both only managed to find the net seven times in the Premier League last term, and both will be looking to improve under their new coach. The drills surrounding the importance of using the wings could also benefit the pair as their assist numbers will be expected to improve if Van Nistelrooy's work on the training round translates into in-game success.

