Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy's failed Man United medical was a low point in his career, as it delayed his move to Old Trafford.

But he bounced back from the public embarrassment to become a legend scoring 150 goals in 219 games.

After returning to Man United in 2001, Van Nistelrooy proved his worth by scoring 36 goals in his debut season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy had a pretty impressive career at Manchester United. Having now returned to the club as Erik ten Hag's assistant manager, he'll hope to enjoy similar success at Old Trafford as a coach.

However, his time with the club got off to a shaky start as his initial move to England collapsed. As we all now know, it all worked out in the end, but in 2000 his attempts to join the Red Devils resulted in the "lowest" point of his footballing career.

Here's what happened.

Van Nistelrooy Explained Failed Man United Medical

"I messed my whole knee up"

Speaking about the incident over two decades later, Van Nistelrooy explained to former teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap (via The Sun) how his initial move to Man United was called off due to a failed medical. He said:

"My first attempt signing for Manchester United was the most anxious moment in my career. I did the whole medical in Manchester and we were driving up to Old Trafford to do the press conference to sign, and the phone rang.

"I was told by the orthopaedic surgeon from United who saw the MRI that my knee was not right, he said, ‘you have to turn around and go back to your hotel, you’re not going to pass a medical'."

One can only imagine the pain the Dutch striker must have felt, coming so close to completing his dream but then having it snatched away at the last moment. The media being aware of what was going on certainly didn't make it any easier.

“We turned the car around and I was seeing Old Trafford right in front of me. Once I got back to the hotel, the news already went out quickly to the press and there were photographers everywhere," he continued.

"The paparazzi were outside the room trying to get pictures and I had to close the curtains. I said, ‘what the freak is happening to me now’ – it felt like I was in a movie.

"They said they’ll call me in an hour and confirmed that I could not go through with the transfer, so I had to go back to PSV Eindhoven, and we kept on going with my training, then I collapsed. "I messed my whole knee up and that was live on Sky, who was there. I did an exercise with heading the ball and twisted my knee. When you’re so close to something so huge that you’ve worked your whole life for, and it’s not happening, you feel the lowest."

Van Nistelrooy's Man United Career

Signed in 2001, became an instant hero

After suffering this major setback, the forward spent the season back at PSV as he attempted to regain his fitness. A year later in 2001 – having now netted a total of 77 goals in 90 games in total for the Dutch club – Man United came calling again.

This time, he completed his move to Old Trafford without any issues. It didn't take him long to prove his worth in England either, scoring 36 goals in his debut season, before bagging a further 44 in the next campaign. In total, Van Nistelrooy managed a whopping 150 strikes in 219 games for the club, while also picking up 30 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 95 goals in 150 games, only four players have more Premier League goals for Manchester United than Van Nistelrooy.

His displays helped him earn the club's Player of the Year award in his first season and by the time he left Man United for Real Madrid in 2006, he'd had the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. This, alongside his prolific goalscoring, was enough to cement his status as a true club legend despite only spending five years with the club.

Having worked as PSV Eindhoven's head coach since retiring, before then taking on his assistant role with the Red Devils in the summer of 2024, Van Nistelrooy will hope to take some of what he learned under former boss Sir Alex Ferguson into his own managerial career.

When talking about what he learnt about management when working under the club's legendary ex-boss, the Dutchman explained: "Sometimes you have to be tough on them and sometimes you have to get your arm around them. That mixture is important, but the most important thing is to always be honest and straight."

It will certainly be interesting to see how the former striker gets on as a coach at Old Trafford. Who knows, perhaps he'll one day be sitting in the hot seat at Old Trafford as the head coach himself.

Stats via Transfermarkt.