Key Takeaways Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Manchester United in a coaching role under Erik ten Hag in July 2024. Ten Hag was sacked in October, though.

The former United striker previously managed PSV Eindhoven, winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and KNVB Cup.

Van Nistelrooy is set to take charge of Leicester City after departing United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a successful player for Manchester United, scoring 150 goals in 219 games, and made a return to Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his backroom staff ahead of the 2024/25 season. The former Dutch striker last managed PSV Eindhoven from March 2022 to May 2023. During this time, he won the Johan Cruyff Shield and the KNVB Cup before resigning from the role with one game left in the Eredivisie season.

Ten Hag was dismissed as the United manager on 28 October, which meant van Nistelrooy was appointed on an interim basis while the club looked for a new head coach. He took charge of four games, winning three and drawing one, before Ruben Amorim was appointed in early November. The former United striker now looks set to return to management for Leicester City, who recently parted ways with Steve Cooper. Here is everything you need to know about Van Nistelrooy's coaching career so far.

Coaching Career Before United

Van Nistelrooy retired from football in May 2012 at the age of 35. Malaga was his last club, and shortly after his retirement, he looked to pursue a career in coaching. His first role involved working for the PSV Eindhoven under-17s as an intern in the 2013/14 season. In March 2014, Guus Hiddink added Van Nistelrooy and Danny Blind to his coaching staff after the 2014 World Cup. Upon his return as the coach of the national team, Hiddink said:

"I am honoured to return as coach of the Dutch national team. Danny Blind and Ruud van Nistelrooy will make a solid team with a lot of football knowledge and experience."

The former United striker returned to PSV in February 2016 as a striker coach for the youth teams. Most notably, he helped out the under-17s, 19s, and the reserve team. In June 2018, Van Nistelrooy was appointed manager of the PSV under-19s, his most senior coaching role so far. He replaced the outgoing Mark van Bommel, who was promoted to the first team. The young manager then joined the Netherlands coaching set-up again in December 2019, ahead of Euro 2020. This was a role he performed in addition to his managerial position at PSV. Van Nistelrooy also managed Jong PSV, the club's reserve side, in the summer of 2021, where they played in the Dutch Championship against senior teams.

Following Roger Schmidt's departure as PSV head coach in March 2022, van Nistelrooy signed a three-year contract to replace him. This was his first senior coaching role as a manager or a head coach. His first triumph was the 2022/23 KNVB Cup, where he beat Ajax on penalties in the final. As well as this, he defeated Feyenoord in August 2023 to secure the Johan Cruyff Shield. Van Nistelrooy also led PSV to second place in the 2022/23 Eredivisie campaign but left his role as head coach with one game to go due to "insufficient support within the club".

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manager Stats Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Per Game PSV U19 51 26 13 12 1.78 PSV U18 4 4 0 0 3 PSV U21 37 11 10 16 1.16 PSV First Team 50 34 8 8 2.20 Manchester United (Interim Head Coach) 4 3 1 0 2.50

Tactical Approach

Van Nistelrooy has consistently cited his time at United under Sir Alex Ferguson as having a huge impact on his coaching philosophies. Speaking to the Coaches Voice in June 2016, the former striker said:

"I love the game, and I love a certain way of playing. At Manchester United, Sir Alex was always pushing us forward. Look forward, play forward, get crosses in, shoot on target. As a player, I loved the way that made me feel. I wanted to play like that, and I want to transmit that same feeling to my teams, to my players."

What was noticeable about Van Nistelrooy's time at PSV was his adaptability in terms of formations. He often switched between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1 throughout the 2022/23 campaign and even switched to a 4-4-2 mid-block on occasions, especially in big games against the likes of Feyenoord and Ajax. Managing Jong PSV in the Dutch Championship was an extremely important step in Van Nistelrooy's coaching development, as he had to find ways to win against stronger, more experienced teams. This is because he was in charge of a reserve team made up of 18 and 19-year-olds playing against second-tier Dutch sides. In the same long-read with the Coaches Voice, he said:

"In the summer of 2021, I took over Jong PSV – and that was a great experience. To play in the Dutch Championship with a team of 18 and 19-year-olds is a big challenge, and it’s also about survival. At Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, the lads are used to being one of the top teams; you always have the ball, always attacking, always dribbling. "Then, suddenly, you are facing men; tough teams in full stadiums, hostile home crowds, and having to defend in a low block. You have to find ways to win games, even if you’re not the better team. These are fantastic experiences for young players, but also for me as a coach, you know? What is necessary, in any given game, to get the result? Is it a low block and counter-attacks? Is it high pressing, or having the ball and playing in smaller spaces in the final third?"

Van Nistelrooy's promotion to head coach at PSV saw him able to stamp his tactical authority. In possession, the former Dutch striker favours a 3-4-2-1 shape, with one of the full-backs getting high and wide to create overloads, with the other staying back and coming inside to form a back three with the two central defenders. As well as this, he prefers short distances between his players when they have the ball because he believes in the importance of control and possession instead of more direct attacking. Defensively, Van Nistelrooy prioritises compactness and minimising the spaces in central areas to force his opponents out wide. As a result, he often opts for dominant central defenders who can deal with crosses from wide areas.

Man Utd Assistant Manager and Interim Spell

After rejecting a move to Burnley in the summer, van Nistelrooy moved back to Manchester United in July 2024 to become the club's assistant manager, which delighted the Stretford Enders to see a club icon back in the Old Trafford dugout for the first time.

The Dutchman is still early into his coaching career but signed a two-year deal to assist Ten Hag until the end of the 2025/26 season. Van Nistelrooy's role involved taking charge of and overseeing team training sessions at Carrington, alongside former Red Devils player Darren Fletcher and Dutchman Rene Hake, who also worked with Van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven.

"It was a good conversation with the manager about what my role would be. It was an important part with Rene [Hake] that we were responsible for the team sessions. It’s important to have good drills. We are also responsible for meetings on opponents and post-match meetings. I’m doing those [boring] meetings, but I’m making them fun now. I’m an emotional guy, so I [want to be] a part of winning. Is it about winning a football game? Or every day, day in, day out, habits, lifestyle, and becoming better and knowing who you play for?"

After three wins from their first nine Premier League games, though, ten Hag was sacked. A 2-1 loss to West Ham left the Red Devils in 14th in the table, and they were also winless in three Europa League matches. Van Nistelrooy then took charge of four matches as interim head coach, beating Leicester City twice, securing the club's first European victory of the season against PAOK and drawing against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

Leicester City Appointment Imminent

It was reported on 27th November that van Nistelrooy was set to be named the new Leicester manager. The Foxes won't have to pay compensation to secure the Dutchman's services following his recent departure from United. It was reported that the Leicester hierarchy and van Nistelrooy were in talks earlier this week and are close to finalising the move.

Graham Potter and David Moyes were also linked with the role, but Leicester have decided to take a gamble on van Nistelrooy. The East Midlands club are currently on 10 points after 12 games - one point ahead of Ipswich Town in the relegation zone. It is understood that he will watch this weekend's trip to Brentford in the stands and begin his tenure on 3rd December when they host West Ham United.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and The Telegraph - Correct as of 29/11/24.