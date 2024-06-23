Highlights Manchester United have made a move to bring back former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coach at Old Trafford.

van Nistelrooy now faces a major decision on whether to join compatriot Erik ten Hag on the coaching staff.

Possibility of changes in Man Utd staff as van Nistelrooy also being considered for the manager position at Burnley.

Manchester United have made an approach to appoint former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coach at Old Trafford, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The former Dutch international enjoyed an illustrious career in England with the Red Devils and has ventured into the coaching world since retiring from the game. Erik ten Hag could now be working alongside his compatriot on the sideline, with United making an approach to bring him back to the club.

Man Utd Make Approach to Appoint Van Nistelrooy

The decision is now in his hands

According to Italian reporter Romano, Van Nistelrooy has been approached by his former club to become a member of ten Hag's coaching staff at Old Trafford. The Dutchman, who is undoubtedly a club legend at United, is a strong candidate to become the new manager of Burnley, but he now has a major decision to make...

"Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United. Up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany, decision next week Changes could take place in #MUFC staff."

Van Nistelrooy last played back in 2012 and has been involved in the coaching game since 2014, initially taking up a position as assistant manager for the Netherlands. Since then, the 47-year-old has managed PSV Eindhoven while also being involved in their U19 and second team. After leaving the Dutch giants in 2023, the former United striker could be looking for his next challenge.

Championship side Burnley have held talks with Van Nistelrooy over their vacant managerial position after Vincent Kompany left to join Bayern Munich. The Lancashire club are yet to confirm a new appointment ahead of the 2023/2024 season, with Van Nistelrooy clearly one of their potential candidates.

It will be interesting to see whether the Dutch coach is looking to make the move back to England. Taking over at Turf Moor is a fantastic challenge for him if he wants to continue as a manager, while returning to his former club - one of the biggest in world football - could be of interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud Van Nistelrooy made 219 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 150 goals while providing 30 assists.

