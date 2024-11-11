Manchester United legend and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will leave the club following Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. The former striker was brought in as one of Erik ten Hag's new assistants at the start of the season alongside Rene Hake, but took charge of the first-team after Ten Hag was sacked in October.

The 48-year-old took charge of four games, winning three including his final match at home to Leicester City on Sunday. While Van Nistelrooy confirmed he wanted to remain at the club, it has been revealed by The Athletic that he will leave as Amorim's backroom staff joins him at the Theatre of dreams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United scored more goals in Ruud van Nistelrooy's four games as interim manager (11) than they did in Erik ten Hag's final eight games in charge (8).

Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Departure

The club have also revealed that other members of the coaching staff will also leave

In a statement released shortly after the news broke, United confirmed that Van Nistelrooy and other members of the former coaching staff would be departing the club. As per the club's official website, the statement reads:

"Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach. Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. "We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford. Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel have also departed and we wish them all well for the future. We will confirm the full men’s first team coaching composition in due course."

Following the 3-0 victory over Leicester City this past weekend, Van Nistelrooy could be seen taking in the adulation from the Stretford End after the final whistle. In his post-match press conference, the Dutchman described it as a 'beautiful moment.'

In the weeks since it was announced that Ruben Amorim would be taking charge at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy repeatedly reiterated his desire to continue in his role as assistant manager for the remainder of his contract at the club. However, with the Portuguese coach bringing his backroom staff with him from Sporting CP, it was decided it was best to cut ties with the remainder of the coaches who had previously worked alongside Ten Hag.