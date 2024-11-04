Ruud van Nistelrooy has yet to find out whether he has a long-term future at Manchester United ahead of Ruben Amorim's arrival as Erik ten Hag's replacement. The club's iconic former striker has taken over on an interim basis but has yet to discover whether he'll stay beyond his caretaker role.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Sunday (November 3), as Van Nistelrooy maintained an unbeaten start to his interim reign. Bruno Fernandes gave his side the lead from the penalty spot before Moises Caicedo equalized with a sweet volley.

Van Nistelrooy spoke to Sky Sports after the game about Amorim's appointment and how the team must get behind him:

We are behind the new manager and everybody at the club is focusing on the two games that are coming, they are very important. We have to continue on the Leicester and Chelsea performance and after that we'll get behind him and work hard to make Manchester United better every day.

Van Nistelrooy wants to continue at United but has yet to talk to the Portuguese tactician who starts his job at United on November 11:

I think over the coming days or weeks everything will be in communication. I'm waiting for that (talks with Amorim), but what's more important is getting back to work and getting ready for the Europa League on Thursday... it will happen and for the time being I'll get on with my job.

Van Nistelrooy returned to United in the summer as part of a refresh of Ten Hag's backroom staff. The Dutchman was a prominent and passionate figure on the touchline alongside Ten Hag.

The ex-PSV Eindhoven manager signed a two-year contract to become Ten Hag's assistant, whom he claims asked him to join the coaching staff. He's since taken charge on an interim basis and overseen a 5-2 win against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 and a 1-1 draw against high-flying Chelsea in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy may discover whether he will be part of the Amorim era in a week's time when the Sporting CP boss starts his role. He demanded that he bring his staff with him, which raises doubts about the former staying put.