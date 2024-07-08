Highlights Manchester United are aiming to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coach for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are pushing to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coach for Erik ten Hag, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he's in England ready to be unveiled in his new role.

The Red Devils recently confirmed that Ten Hag will be staying at Old Trafford after they extended his contract. United are planning for the future and are looking for some continuity, so bringing in new coaches for Ten Hag shows their support to the Dutch manager.

After a disappointing 2023/2024 campaign which saw United finish in their lowest position since the Premier League began, changes were necessary. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have decided that changing the manager isn't the solution, so bringing back a club legend such as Van Nistelrooy to support Ten Hag is in the pipeline.

Van Nistelrooy in Manchester Ahead of Man Utd Move

A two-year deal has already been signed

Respected reporter Romano has now confirmed that Van Nistelrooy is already in Manchester ahead of a move to Old Trafford, with a two-year contract signed. The Dutch coach is set to be unveiled as a new member of staff...

"Ruud van Nistelrooy, already in Manchester to be unveiled as new Man United assistant coach. Exclusive story, set to be confirmed. Two year contract already signed, van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake will be both part of Erik ten Hag's new staff."

Van Nistelrooy needs no introduction to United supporters after spending some of his playing days at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker enjoyed an impressive spell with the Red Devils, and he's gone on to establish himself as a coach since retiring.

The 48-year-old started his coaching career with the Netherlands, joining as assistant manager before moving to PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch coach has worked his way up from the U17s to eventually managing the senior squad, leaving the Eredivisie side in May 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud Van Nistelrooy made 219 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 150 goals while providing 30 assists.

Ratcliffe Making Major Changes at Man Utd

They are yet to make a senior signing

It's been a slow start to the summer transfer window for United, who are yet to make a new signing for their senior squad. The Red Devils are pushing to bring in both Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, but Ratcliffe and INEOS have been focusing on bringing in the right people behind the scenes.

Dan Ashworth was recently confirmed as a new addition to the boardroom, while Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox arrived earlier in the year. Van Nistelrooy now looks to be on his way to Old Trafford, and United could be in a good position to attack the transfer window for the next few months.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt