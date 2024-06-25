Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy is 'very tempted' to return to Manchester United this summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is ‘very tempted’ to join Manchester United coaching staff this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests there is a ‘very good possibility’ that the former Man United striker will join his fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer. He isn't the only INEOS target who wants a move to Old Trafford with Romano previously reporting that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite wants to move as well this summer.

Van Nistelrooy, who was linked with a managerial role at Burnley after Vincent Kompany’s departure, could join United as an assistant coach.

The 47-year-old enjoyed an illustrious career in England, playing for the Red Devils between 2001 and 2006, and scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances.

After hanging up his boots in 2012, van Nistelrooy was appointed as an assistant manager of the Netherlands national team before joining PSV Eindhoven coaching staff and eventually rising through the ranks to secure the manager role in 2022.

After winning the 2023 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2022–23 KNVB Cup, van Nistelrooy resigned from the managerial role, citing ‘insufficient support’ within the club.

Van Nistelrooy Approached by Man United

He is ‘keeping his options open’

Romano, speaking on his Daily Briefing podcast, suggested van Nistelrooy is ‘very tempted’ to join Man United this summer, but he is still keeping his options open:

“What I’m hearing is that Ruud van Nistelrooy is very tempted by this possibility to go back to Manchester United. “He’s still keeping his options open, but in the last 24-48 hours, van Nistelrooy is really tempted to make this new experience as an assistant coach. So I think there’s a very good possibility. “I think it could also not be the only addition to the Manchester United staff because there is the intention to change something.”

After confirming Ten Hag will stay as manager for next season, United now look to undergo changes within the backroom staff with the pursuit of van Nistelrooy.

According to recent reports, Ten Hag will also push for striker coach Benni McCarthy to be awarded a new contract – his current deal expires at the end of June.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Mason Greenwood Eyed by Lazio

Poised for a summer exit

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood looks to leave on a permanent deal this summer as Lazio are interested in signing the 22-year-old, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, is available for around £30m this summer after an impressive spell in La Liga.

Di Marzio suggests Lazio are now ‘pushing’ to secure his signature as they have entered negotiations with United, presenting an initial bid of around £20m.

The Man United academy graduate is eyed as a replacement for the long-serving Lazio star Felipe Anderson, who left to join Palmeiras at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.