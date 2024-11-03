Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has urged fans not to jump to "early conclusions" on Manuel Ugarte. The midfielder was signed under Erik ten Hag in the summer but has struggled so far in the Premier League.

In fairness, very few of the Dutchman's signings have flourished, with big-money flops such as Antony and Mason Mount summing up the club's struggles in the transfer window of late.

The jury is still out on all of the Red Devils' summer deals, but some have performed better than others. In Ten Hag's final window, Ugarte was brought in alongside Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui.

None of them could be classed as a resounding success so far, but Van Nistelrooy has at least predicted better things from the Uruguayan midfielder.

Van Nistelrooy Praises Ugarte

"He's a great signing"

Although Ruben Amorim has been confirmed to take over from 11 November, Van Nistelrooy is currently leading the club as interim boss. Speaking ahead of the home fixture against Chelsea this weekend, per Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman warned critics not to judge Ugarte too soon:

"You should be careful with early conclusions on Manuel Ugarte... he's a great signing. "Manu is very good player. He has very specific qualities in midfield, getting in between players to recover balls to get us in attacking positions."

Having now played eight games for the club, Ugarte hasn't consistently delivered his best in a Man United shirt yet. With zero goals or assists, he's played in just two Premier League wins – both coming off the bench vs Southampton and Brentford. He is also yet to win in Europe this season, with his only other two victories coming in the League Cup.

Amid an underwhelming start to life in England, some have been quick to criticise. For instance, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge called the decision to sign the midfielder "baffling" after he was left out of the team in the defeat to West Ham United, which led to Ten Hag's sacking.

Goldbridge wrote: "Zero minutes for Ugarte again. Baffling signing. Bottom half of the table, 4 losses already, and we apparently have the luxury of not using our biggest summer signing. Weird."

Perhaps new boss Amorim will be able to get the best out of Ugarte. After all, they enjoyed success together at Sporting Lisbon, with the midfielder playing 85 times under the 39-year-old before sealing a £52m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Stats via SofaScore and Transfermarkt - as of 03/11/24.