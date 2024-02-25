Highlights Training footage has emerged of Ryan Bourland ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, and it's safe to say fans aren't overly impressed.

Boxing fans have been heavily critical of his physical shape, as well as his lack of speed while working the pads.

Jake Paul will be looking to add another win to his pro record, and it's heavily expected given how poor his opponent looks in training.

Fans have reacted to footage of Jake Paul's next opponent Ryan Bourland training for the pair's upcoming fight, with many blasting his physical shape, but also his speed, or lack of it, on the pads. Scathing comments saw users on social media accuse Paul of "cherry-picking" his opponents as it was highlighted that Bourland had fought once since 2022.

Reactions have seen fans already declare this fight as an easy win for The Problem Child. However, there is always the potential for an upset in the ring, especially with Bourland being eight years Paul's senior and the ring experience he holds over the 27-year-old.

The pair will meet in Puerto Rico next weekend, with their meeting scheduled to take place on the undercard for the Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke fight. Paul will look to add yet another tick in the win column, following on from his impressive showings over Nate Diaz and Andre August, both coming after his first career loss at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Who is Ryan Bourland

19 fights, 17 wins, 2 losses

The 35-year-old is a former Golden Gloves champion and a Junior Olympics boxer. His last fight came against Santario Martin, which he won by TKO in the fifth round, taking him to a winning streak of three fights. In his career, which began in 2012, he boasts a record of 17-2, with six knockouts. The American has only lost by knockout once. Bourland's only other loss was at the hands of Jose Hernandez in 2018 via majority decision.

Bourland may have ring experience, which could see him take the victory over Paul, but his training video failed to encourage many, with sluggish movement and his physical shape highlighted. That could be a concern coming up against a fighter like Paul, who is on a hot streak of form, and he will certainly look to take advantage of that.

Nate Diaz supporting Ryan Bourland

Paul recently responded after Bourland revealed he had a call of support from UFC's Nate Diaz, and he appeared to be humoured by the new relationship. The legendary mixed martial artist was beaten by Paul via unanimous decision last August, and he's seemingly got in touch with Paul's upcoming opponent. The Rhino posted a screenshot to his Instagram story of a FaceTime call with Diaz, captioning it: "Thank you for the support."

Paul did not allow Diaz's support to distract him, however, with his most recent comments seemingly mocking the pair as he asked why Bourland would want the support of someone he had already beaten.

The growth of the Paul brothers

The Paul brothers have both stepped into the world of combat sports in recent years, taking it by storm in the process. Not only have they surprised many, but they have impressed as well, with Jake's brother Logan holding the United States Championship in WWE and recently taking part in the Elimination Chamber PPV in Australia. The 28-year-old beat legendary Rey Mysterio for the belt and has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Roman Reigns and The Miz.

Jake opted to take what many would consider the more physical route, however, making his debut against AnEsonGib. Both fighters made their pro debuts in that fight, and Paul took the victory via TKO. As he approaches his meeting with The Rhino, his 10th clash, he will be boosted by his record. His only defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury last summer in Saudi Arabia, currently boasting a record of 8-1 in the ring.