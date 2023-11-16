Highlights Ryan Fraser will be playing to try and earn a permanent move after a difficult spell with Newcastle United.

Fraser has admitted that he'd like to extend his stay, but will Russell Martin be interested in a permanent deal?

Martin is looking to tie down a host of loan players, but it could all depend on whether they get promoted back to the Premier League.

Southampton signed Ryan Fraser on loan in the summer transfer window from Premier League side Newcastle United, and journalist Dean Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has provided an internal update on whether Russell Martin will be looking to sign him permanently.

Martin looked to bring in some experience to his squad, with the Saints having a young set of players due to their usual transfer policy. Fraser hasn't been a regular starter for the south coast club this campaign, but he's made a significant impact, especially off the bench late in games.

The Scotland international could be knocked on the door for a starting position in Martin's XI before too long if his goalscoring exploits continue. Whether his loan move will be made permanent remains to be seen, but Fraser has been a key part of Martin's plans even without starting too many games.

Ryan Fraser wants a permanent move

Fraser signed for Southampton on loan near the end of the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Newcastle, per MailOnline. Last campaign, Fraser made just eight appearances in the Premier League and was understandably in the hunt for first-team football. Although Fraser hasn't started a host of games under Martin in the Championship, he's managing to make a difference and he's a key player off the bench for the Saints.

Fraser has admitted that his aim with the club is to get them promoted, and he'd certainly be interested in extending his stay at the club...

“First and foremost my aim is to help the club get promoted, and it would be nice to stay.

Ryan Fraser Southampton Championship Stats Appearances 13 (3 Starts) Goals 0.41 (Per 90) Assists 0 Minutes 440 All stats as per FBref

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Fraser signed for Southampton as a stepping stone to get him back to the Premier League, and he could be the difference-maker for them in the Championship. The former Bournemouth winger was a bit of a forgotten man before he moved down south, having fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe for the Magpies.

Martin and Fraser worked together during their time with Scotland as players, so the former knew what he was getting from the latter when he managed to secure his signature. Fraser, who is earning £42k-a-week at St Mary's, has played 325 career games, which is undoubtedly more than the majority of Southampton's squad, and more than many of them combined, and having a little bit of experience is vital with Martin's crop of players being so young.

Read More: Paul Onuachu scores Puskas contender in Trabzonspor 2-1 Konyaspor

Jones has suggested that Southampton would be keen on signing Fraser on a permanent deal if the opportunity arises. The journalist adds that the Saints need to prove to the winger that St Mary's is the right place for him as a player, as it was a big decision for him to make a step down to the Championship. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think if Southampton get the chance to sign Ryan Fraser then it's something that they will be jumping at if he continues to be like this. Not just a player, but the character that he's shown and the personality. Southampton were crying out for identity this season and they want to see a team that is playing a certain way but also has characters within it that match who they are and what they've been in the past. Ryan Fraser obviously had to make a big decision in terms of moving down to the Championship and he didn't want to commit himself to being at that level, but I think he's seeing signs that Southampton won't be at that level very long and that they can get out of it. And I think, yeah, Southampton will definitely want to sign Ryan Fraser permanently. It's just a case of proving to him that this is the place for him to be."

Russell Martin wants to turn loans into permanent deals

Fraser isn't the only player currently on a temporary deal at St Mary's. Mason Holgate, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Flynn Downes all signed for the Saints on loan during the summer transfer window. It's been a difficult start for Holgate, but Harwood-Bellis and Downes have quickly become key players.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Southampton duo to be around next season, with Martin and his recruitment team signing them on permanent deals. Winning promotion back to the Premier League will certainly help their case, but they both appear to be enjoying their football under Martin this term.