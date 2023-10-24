Highlights Southampton's signing of Ryan Fraser brings much-needed experience to the squad of young talents, and his 321 games played in his career far surpass the youngsters in the team.

Fraser's move to Southampton is seen as a smart decision as it could serve as a stepping stone for him to return to the Premier League, and he has the potential to be a difference-maker for the team in the Championship.

After his match-winning goal against Hull City, it may be time for Ryan Fraser to earn a starting place in the Southampton team, as his experience and ability could help improve the team's performance.

Southampton winger Ryan Fraser was brought to the club in the summer transfer window, giving Russell Martin an experienced head in his young side, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on the signing to GIVEMESPORT, explaining why it's a stepping-stone move.

The addition of Fraser might not have been one that excited the Southampton fanbase, but sometimes these signings are necessary when looking to build a complete squad. The Saints have looked to target young, up-and-coming talent in recent years, and Fraser's experience in the game will undoubtedly be hugely beneficial.

Fraser is the type of player Russell Martin needed

Fraser signed for the Saints on loan from Newcastle United towards the end of the summer transfer window. With the South Coast club bringing in the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Shea Charles, Gavin Bazunu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana over the last few years, adding experience to the squad was vital, and Fraser brings that in abundance.

At the age of 29, Fraser has played 321 games since starting his career, per Transfermarkt, significantly more than the host of youngsters that Martin deploys on a weekly basis.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Ross Stewart (Sunderland) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City) Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

Saints boss Martin shared his positive view on Fraser back in August when he made the move to St Mary's after playing with him during their time with the Scotland national team...

"Having known him from Scotland, he's a very good player. He offers competition and experience and has been promoted out of this division before. He'll bring a lot onto the pitch and also mentality, he's desperate to prove a point. It's a position that there has been a lot of noise around in recent weeks so we have added, but also if someone leaves. If I thought his character was questionable at any point then he wouldn't be here. He will be totally fine fitting in this group, he has an edge because he wants to win."

Fraser was going through a tricky spell with Newcastle and was barely even featuring in a matchday squad under Eddie Howe, but Martin offered him a chance to enjoy his football once again. The Scotland international repaid the faith shown in him at the weekend, scoring a last-minute winner for the Saints away to Hull City.

Read More: Southampton's 10 worst signings of all time - Guido Carillo #3

It's always difficult for a player to step down a division when he could quite easily sit back and relax at Newcastle, earning his wage but not playing senior, competitive football. However, Fraser put any worries he may have had aside and took the risk to move to Southampton, and he could end up back in the Premier League if the Saints gain promotion and he extends his stay.

Jones has suggested that it was a smart signing from Martin and his recruitment team as he can be a difference-maker for them in the Championship. The journalist adds that Fraser could be treating this move as a stepping-stone to get back to England's top flight. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, he's obviously been a bit of a forgotten man, Ryan Fraser. So it's good to see him making headlines again. When I first saw this signing, I thought it was pretty smart. He's a player that I think was hanging out to see what Premier League move he might potentially get before deciding on a definite move to the Championship. When you move to Southampton, you're making that decision because you think it's only a matter of time before you're back in the Premier League. So it's a good stepping stone for him to get back to where he wants to be and he can definitely be a difference-maker for them in the Championship. They've got a lot of forward players who should be scoring goals, but he's one that can step forward when they're struggling."

Fraser may have earned a starting place

Although Fraser has made an impact under Martin this season, he's found starts hard to come by. The 29-year-old has started just three Championship games so far this campaign, with the likes of Sulemana and Samuel Edozie managing more, despite finding the back of the net just twice between them, per FBref.

After his goal against Hull on Saturday, it could be time for Martin to unleash the Scotsman. His experience and ability could be what the Saints need to go on a run of form after an up-and-down start to the Championship term.