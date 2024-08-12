Highlights Ryan Fraser has allegedly been spotted at Southampton Airport, with the Saints reportedly interested in a permanent deal for the winger.

Fraser is eager to return to St Mary's after a successful loan spell, and is surplus to requirements at Newcastle with just a year remaining on his contract.

The Saints are also eyeing Fenerbahçe's Ferdi Kadioglu, but face competition from Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Fraser has allegedly been spotted at Southampton airport, with the Saints reportedly interested in signing the winger permanently.

Fraser enjoyed an impressive loan spell at St. Mary's last season, scoring eight goals in 44 appearances as Russell Martin's side won promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs. The Scotsman has returned to Newcastle United with one year remaining on his current deal, but is deemed surplus to requirements by Eddie Howe and is expected to leave St. James' Park in this window.

It was reported last November that Southampton would 'jump at the chance' to sign Fraser on a permanent basis, although a deal is yet to materialise this summer. Saints fan Mitchell Rankin has fueled speculation around the prospective transfer online, by posting a picture with the 30-year-old at the south coast airport.

Fraser Spotted at Southampton Airport

The wide man is keen to return to St. Mary's

Bursting onto the scene in English football with Bournemouth during the Cherries' charge to the top flight, Fraser established himself in the Premier League over several years under Eddie Howe's stewardship on the south coast. This earned him a move to Newcastle in 2020, where he has failed to secure a place as a mainstay in the Magpies' team.

Managing just 59 appearances in three seasons in the north-west, Fraser was shipped out on loan to Southampton for the duration of last season, where his career saw a resurgence. Featuring 39 times in the Championship for Martin's outfit, the winger played a pivotal role in the club's immediate return to the top-flight with the Saints boss labelling him as "incredible".

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Fraser isn't expected to play a role at Newcastle next season, with Howe eager to move him on. A permanent move to the Saints was expected to be completed earlier in this window, although few developments have ensued with regard to the deal.

However, the player being spotted at Southampton airport has once again reignited speculation that the transfer will still happen. One X user Rankin posted a picture of the pacey wide forward in the bar at departures:

While the post did suggest that it appeared Fraser was set to board a flight back to Newcastle, it could be possible that he was in the southern city there to engage in negotiations with the club. The Scotland international is reportedly keen on returning to St Mary's, with Martin possibly waiting until the latter stages of the window to secure a low-cost deal.

Fraser's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 39 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.37 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.93 Expected Assists Per 90 0.3 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.39

Saints Eyeing Kadioglu

The versatile defender is also a target for Forest

A potential alternative to Fraser could be Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu. While ostensibly a full-back, Kadigolu has been used as a winger on both flanks, with the Turkey international boasting an impressive collection of performances in numerous positions.

The Saints are said to want to sign the versatile player, although they face competition from Nottingham Forest for his services. Shining at Euro 2024, the 24-year-old impressed throughout last season, making 37 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig. Having also been monitored by Arsenal, a move from Southampton for the player would certainly be ambitious, but Martin is said to admire his versatility.

