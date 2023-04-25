Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser could be offloaded in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come this season with the Magpies performing exceptionally.

Newcastle United news - Ryan Fraser

Fraser, who is earning £63k-a-week at Newcastle, signed for the club on a free transfer back in 2020.

It's been a difficult season for the Scotsman, playing just 313 minutes in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Back in February, according to the Daily Mail, Fraser was sent to train with the U21s and it now looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Anthony Gordon was signed in January, meaning Eddie Howe added increased depth out wide for Newcastle, pushing Fraser even further down the pecking order.

Overall, it's been a pretty disappointing time for Fraser at St James' Park.

The Scottish international has scored just three goals and provided six assists in 59 games in a Newcastle shirt, according to Transfermarkt.

After being sent to train with the kids, it makes sense for both parties if Fraser was to leave the club at the end of the season.

What has O'Rourke said about Fraser?

O'Rourke has suggested that everyone involved will be disappointed with how this move has worked out, and Newcastle are likely to look to offload him in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think there's disappointment from all parties on this one that the move hasn't worked out as much as he probably envisaged. I think Newcastle right now, with the way their going, he's not going to get too many opportunities, so they might look to offload him in the summer."

What's next for Fraser?

During the January transfer window, 90min reported that Everton were interested in making a late move for Fraser.

With Gordon going the other way and the Toffees failing to replace him, it would have made sense to bring in Fraser as a backup.

However, the 29-year-old remains at Newcastle and still has two years left on his contract.

It was also reported that Southampton were looking to make an offer in January, according to the Northern Echo, but a move failed to materialise.

After struggling to perform in the Premier League over the last few years, Fraser could be a good signing for one or two clubs who suffer relegation to the Championship this season.