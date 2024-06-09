Highlights Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at an upscale hotel, wearing sparring headgear.

Police reported a 'welfare check' previously on Garcia's family at the same hotel.

Garcia's erratic behavior continues, including missing weight, drug testing positive, and cryptic tweets.

Ryan Garcia is in trouble with the law. The boxer has had a controversial few months and the latest news just adds to the growing list of issues surrounding Garcia. According to TMZ, Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism while at the Waldorf Astoria an upscale hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon. The outlet has a video of Ryan being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs wearing what looks like sparring headgear. The outlet reported that Garcia was arrested for "allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway."

Ryan Garcia Arrested For Felony Vandalism

The outlet also reported that Garcia was "seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs" but he went with the police without an incident.

Police Reported for a 'Welfare Check' on Garcia's Family Previously

This is the second time police have responded to the hotel.

This is the second time police have reported to the hotel in regards to Garcia. TMZ reported that a welfare check was made for a family member of Garcia but the cops left after responding. The outlet also says the hotel cut Garcia off from drinking that same evening.

This incident is the latest in a long string of odd behavior over the last few months. In the lead-up to his fight with Devin Haney, Garcia displayed erratic and concerning behavior to which he credited as all a part of the fight build up and mind games. He missed weight for his bout with Haney and then defeated him on the 20th of July but subsequently tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after. The results of the fight and potential punishment for Garcia are still pending.

Garcia has not tweeted directly about the arrest but his last few Tweets are concerning. He seems to be tweeting to an unidentified person and saying things like, "They touch little kids and then hide it with lies and money and then run for their dear life" and "They try to accuse me of their wrongs you won’t find nothing on me. It would’ve been released but bc they can’t. They will like AI."

Earlier in the day both Garcia and Haney had taken to Twitter to accuse DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions of not paying them for their fight. Oscar de la Hoya responded to the claims on Instagram writing, "Perhaps Ryan and Devin should pay more attention to their contracts than their social media feeds."