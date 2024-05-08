Highlights Ryan Garcia has claimed he was 'high' during his fight over Devin Haney last month.

The 25-year-old secured the biggest win over his career against 'The Dream,' winning via majority decision.

He has since tested positive for ostarine on two separate VADA drugs tests on the day before and of the fight.

Boxing star Ryan Garica claimed he was 'high' when he beat Devin Haney last month. The 25-year-old shook up the boxing world when he scored a stunning majority decision win over 'The Dream' at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Though Haney won many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, thanks to his superior boxing, Garcia's power began to take hold in the second half, as he dropped the American in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The judges scored the fight 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 in favour of Garcia.

In the build-up to the showdown, Garcia had exhibited erratic behaviour and was even seen drinking from what appeared to be a beer bottle during the weigh-in.

The Californian boxer missed weight by an exorbitant amount — 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit — and was therefore unable to challenge, and win, Haney's super lightweight championship belt.

Ryan Garcia Claims He Was 'High' During Devin Haney Win

It comes just days after testing positive for PEDs

However, his result may now be in question after veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Garcia had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, per his sources. The 25-year-old tested positive for ostarine on two separate VADA drugs tests on the day before and of the fight.

Speaking on the Fully Tilted podcast, the American has claimed he smoked weed on the day of the fight but denied using PEDs again.

"If I was on steroids, I would have been in way better shape. I was literally drinking every day, smoking weed - I did not stop, not even until the f****ng day of the fight. I got in there high as f***, and I beat his a**. "It was a walk in the f***ng park. 'I had harder fights in sparring bro. It was not hard at all. Even Devin was like: 'I've never been outclassed that much, that easily.' Bro, steroids did not help that, brother."

His positive tests are still being investigated by the New York Commission, but the result could potentially be overturned. Haney and his father Bill have both released statements following the news surfacing that Garcia failed drug tests coming out of their most recent fight.

Despite potential talks of a rematch happening in the near future, Haney has immediately shut down those talks and appears to be disinterested in another fight with Garcia.

Devin Haney Shuts Down Garcia Rematch

He wasn't afraid to hold back on his thoughts on Garcia

Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter, 'The Dream' said: "Honestly I'm not too interested in it. During the build-up we've seen a lot of interesting things from him.

"We've seen his character, we've seen the guy cheat, we've seen the person that he is. I don't see myself ever getting back in the ring [with him], but I'm a fighter speaking right now about how I feel, we never know what the future holds…

"As of right now, it wouldn't be a fight I would entertain. He put my life in jeopardy. So now it's deeper than boxing with me."