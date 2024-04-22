Highlights Ryan Garcia sensationally reveals that he drank every night before his epic showdown with Devin Haney on Saturday night.

Much of the build to the fight was overshadowed by 'King Ryan's' antics away from the ring.

The American produced one of the best performances of his career to secure a majority decision win over 'The Dream.'

Ryan Garcia has sensationally claimed that he 'drank every single night' prior to his epic showdown with Devin Haney on Saturday night.

Much of the build to the fight was overshadowed by 'King Ryan's' antics away from the ring over the last few weeks. The circus surrounding Garcia was only compounded by the fighter significantly missing the weight limit - coming in at 143.2lbs, more than three pounds over the 140lb limit.

Normally, when fighters weigh in heavy, the commission where the bout is taking place allows extra time for the fighter to cut weight. However, on this occasion, regulators didn't allow the Californian that option.

Due to a pre-fight bet made at Thursday's press conference, Garcia is now set to hand Haney $1.5 million - $500,000 for every pound he was over the limit.

At the weigh-ins, he further continued to disgrace himself by downing what seemed to be a bottle of beer on the scales - to jeers from fans in attendance.

Ryan Garcia Reveals He Drank 'Every Night' Before Haney Fight

He still went on to secure the biggest win of his career

Garcia went on to shock the boxing world on Saturday, securing a stunning majority decision victory over Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Though Haney won many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, thanks to his superior boxing, Garcia's power began to take hold in the second half, as he dropped 'The Dream' in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The judges scored the fight 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 in favour of Garcia.

Despite losing the fight, Haney remains the WBC super-lightweight champion. After Garcia missed weight, the belt was no longer up for grabs for him in New York.

In the aftermath of his victory, Garcia told reporters that much of the behaviour shown to the public in the build-up to the fight was legitimate and revealed he drank every day before his win:

“I don’t give a f**k what people say about me. I walked through the fire, and still held it down and still beat f*****g Devin Haney, and still drank every day and still beat him. I did everything. “What happened? False reality, right? I drank every single night. Went out on the first Monday and Tuesday (of fight week), and drank, drank, drank. What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really f**k with me. I can do whatever I want.”

He added; “Look, I’m going through a lot. I went through a divorce, and a lot of s**t is happening to me outside my (boxing) life, and it lowkey kind of broke me, so I did what I felt like I needed to do to feel OK.

“I drank every day and did whatever I wanted. I’m not proud of it at all. I just pray for my kids, and hopefully, they are OK. I hope I made them proud.”

Garcia Shares His Verdict on Haney Win

The American believed the referee should've stopped the fight

Garcia believed that because of the way he molly-wopped Haney, the referee should have stepped in during the bout to call it all off.

“I shouldn’t have put too much pressure on myself to stop him, because every time I hurt him, I went crazy and I couldn’t stop him,” Garcia said.

He added: “I think the ref should’ve stopped the fight. [Haney] was really hurt. I felt bad, I even looked at Bill to stop the fight [in the seventh round].

"The guy was holding me for dear life, and I felt the opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free. I should’ve knocked him out that seventh round. They stole that from me. I’m surprised he has so much heart and recovery."