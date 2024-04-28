Highlights Ryan Garcia has released a diss track on Devin Haney after their fight, upping his mind games and disrespect towards his opponent even more.

With no rematch clause and Haney struggling with weight, he may need to move up a division and reevaluate his career plans going forward.

Despite the loss, Haney will need to come back stronger to prove himself as the champ at 140lbs after all the pre- and post-fight drama.

After beating Devin Haney last weekend in serious fashion, Ryan Garcia has taken his online trolling of his opponent to the next level by releasing a short diss track about him. The short 25-second track, called ‘Haney Pack’, has taken Garcia’s level of mind games, disrespect, and humiliation of his opponent to the next level.

“They didn’t think that I would win, but I, won,” is how King Ryan opened the start of his new ‘banger’, which is probably correct after last week’s antics.

The majority of fans had probably written Garcia off after his weigh-in performance; drinking ‘beer’, so we believe, on the scales, turning up happily 3lbs overweight, happy to pay the $1.5 million bet, and with all his Twitter shenanigans, most probably didn’t think Ryan would get the better of Haney, but he sure did.

Video: Ryan Garcia's Diss Track on Devin Haney

He also refers to himself in the song as ‘best in the world, number one.’ So, where does this leave Ryan in terms of becoming number one? Well, as far as BoxRec goes, King Ry now stands at third in the welterweight rankings, due to his inability to make the super-light 140lb mark last time out, with Terence Crawford at number one and Errol Spence Jr at number two.

The Aftermath of Ryan Garcia's Win Over Devin Haney

In an interview post Garcia vs Haney, promoter Eddie Hearn was confronted by Garcia’s dad where he asked in an aggressive tone ‘who’s next’, to which Hearn calmly replied ‘Boots.’ Eddie, of course, referring to Jaron ‘boots’ Ennis, the IBF welterweight champion. If Garcia was to confirm stepping up in weight, a title fight against the undefeated ‘Boots’ would be quite the statement.

With all the pre- and post-fight antics, Devin Haney will have to live with this loss for a long time. There was no rematch clause, nor was there a re-hydration clause. Haney shouldn’t have had any problems on the night with weight, given he had the chance to put it all back on after the weigh-in.

Post-fight, Haney came out and said: “I do feel like weight played a role…I would love to run it back and give the fans a fair fight within an agreed weight.” With Garcia unlikely to rematch, if he decides whether he steps up in weight or he wishes to linger around the super-lightweight division to try and fight Gervonta Davis or Isaac Cruz, Haney needs a plan to go forward with his career.

He looked light on the scales and has struggled to make weight for some time now. Is it time for Haney to move up a division? There has also been rumours that his father, Bill Haney, may be moving on from his role as trainer as well. It’s been commented on that his father in the corner wasn’t trying to make adjustments to his son during the contest, but more just telling him that he’s being hit.

Regardless of the excuses, this will be hurting Devin for some time. They fought in the amateurs with a record of 3-3 between them and with all the pre- and post-fight disrespect that has occurred, he needs to come back much stronger and prove why he is the champ at 140lbs.