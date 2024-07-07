Highlights Sean Garcia knocked out by Amado Vargas in the sixth round of their fight Saturday.

Sean's brother Ryan overshadowed the show as security ushered him out of the venue.

Considering Ryan Garcia's ongoing issues, Saturday's incident is arguably the least of his concerns.

Just when it looked like life couldn’t get any harder for the Garcia family after the WBC expelled “King Ry” for problematic comments on social media, Ryan’s younger brother, Sean, got knocked out Saturday on the undercard of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal event in Southern California.

Sean was facing a more game opponent in Amado Vargas, son of former world boxing champion, Fernando Vargas. The fight was stopped after Vargas put the pressure on and landed some heavy body shots that forced Garcia to shell up and become a vulnerable target. To top it all off, security ushered Ryan out of the venue.

Sean Garcia Got Knocked Out

Ryan Garcia's brother was no match for Amado Vargas

After outclassing his opponent throughout the fight, Vargas found the KO victory in the 6th round. The one-side beat down, though, got overshadowed by Sean’s older brother, Ryan, who has a natural talent for stealing headlines, as the polarizing fighter was escorted out of the arena after a verbal altercation with fans:

Before the drama outside the ring, Vargas was having his moment under the bright lights and displayed some showmanship for the Honda Center (Anaheim, CA) crowd as well as crisp boxing to get the job done:

The Vargas’ may have won the battle, but Ryan Garcia couldn’t help but add his two senses shortly after the conclusion of the fight:

Getting escorted out of the arena may have been the least of the problems the 25-year-old boxer has faced since his fight against Devin Haney back in April. There’s been one negative headline after the other for “King Ry”:

Date Incident March After Social Media Rants, NYSAC Requests Mental Evaluation May 1st Garcia Fails PED test for Ostarine June 9th Garcia Arrested for Felony Vandalism June 16th Garcia Run-in with Caleb Plant June 20th Win Overturned to N/C, Suspended One-Year July 4th WBC Expels Garcia for Problematic Posts

What’s Next For Ryan Garcia

Garcia is Suspended from boxing, but still has options to fight

Although Ryan Garcia is suspended for one-year from any sort of professional boxing bouts, the young and vigorous fighter is extremely unpredictable and a potential jump over to MMA while he waits out the long months could be a real possibility. When he received his suspension, Garcia immediately took to X.com and sent the bat signal to Dana White about fighting in the UFC.

It's fair to imagine that White would be interested in this as Garcia brings a big audience to his fights. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Garcia attempts a fight in the UFC with a hybrid ruleset that doesn’t expose the inexperienced martial artist. Top UFC light-heavyweight Khalil Rountree believes Garcia would have a fair chance in MMA because he already knows how to manage distance at an elite level.