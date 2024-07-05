Highlights Ryan Garcia will no longer be sanctioned by the WBC due to his recent activity on social media.

The 25-year-old is currently serving a year-long ban from boxing after failing a drug test.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman vows never to deal with Garcia again.

Former WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia has been expelled from all activity with the governing body after racist social media activity from the fighter. 'King Ry' has been no stranger to controversy in recent months, but this latest transgression looks set to have long-term consequences.

The 25-year-old is currently serving a year-long ban on account of anti-doping grounds. He failed a drug test before his recent victory over Devin Haney, resulting in the April bout being ruled as a no-contest. The American also caused $15,000 worth of damage at a Beverley Hills hotel. His actions led to his arrest on felony vandalism charges.

Garcia's latest conduct, though, has proved a step too far for WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who has vowed that he will never sanction the California native again.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman Explains Decision to Expel Ryan Garcia

The former champion won't be licensed again

Sulaiman acted swiftly in expelling the fighter after the distressing behaviour came to light. The WBC chief also revealed that the organisation had tried to help Garcia in the past.

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organisation. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan being well as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental and substance abuse."

Sulaiman has laid the gauntlet for dealing with racist outbursts like this, perhaps making an example of his zero-tolerance approach to racism that can be drawn on in future incidents.

While Garcia's conduct is undeniably shameful, some fans have attributed his behaviour to a manic episode, caused by his history of substance abuse and mental health issues touched on in Sulaiman’s statement.

Such was the backlash towards Garcia, that his family were forced to issue a statement that denounced the fighter, separating themselves from his comments:

"Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion – these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised. Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being."

The family, like Sulaiman, cite his previous mental health struggles as a potential cause for the outburst. Garcia held the WBC Lightweight Championship between 2019 and 2021, but seemingly won't have any further involvement with the governing body going forward.

Garcia is one of the biggest names in boxing with a 24-1-0 record to his name. His sole loss came at the hands of celebrated pound-for-pound fighter Gervonta Davis in April 2023. However, Garcia insists that he is now retired from boxing due to the way he has been treated - and the recent announcement from Sulaiman will do little to change his feelings on that stance.