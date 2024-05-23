Highlights Ryan Garcia's drugs test B-samples from his showdown with Devin Haney have reportedly also tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the American's B sample and A sample both tested positive for Ostarine.

Haney has denied the allegations since the news of his first test failure broke.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia's drugs test B-samples from his showdown with Devin Haney have reportedly also tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the American's B sample and A sample both tested positive for Ostarine - which is a banned substance, after tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

"Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday [23 May] a.m., one day after being opened. I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples — both are positive for the banned PED [performance-enhancing drug] Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight," Rafael's tweet read.

Last month, Garcia shocked the world by knocking Haney down three times in their epic super-lightweight title fight in New York before going on to win by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old failed anti-doping tests the day before and the day of his upset victory over 'The Dream' on April 20. He has denied the allegations since the news of his first test failure broke: "Everybody knows that I don't cheat. I beat that man fair and square. I have never cheated a day in my life. Never taken a steroid. I don't even know where to get steroids, I don't even know what they look like. I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his a**," he said.

Ryan Garcia’s Drugs test B-sample Results Confirmed as Positive

The New York Commission have received the results

Following the confirmation of the results, the New York Commission's investigation into the American can continue. The 25-year-old and his legal team must now present their case to prove his innocence.

If found guilty, Garcia could face a potential ban from the sport as well as a hefty fine and a changed result of the Haney fight.

Haney's attorney has written a letter to the New York Commission asking for Garcia to be disqualified from their fight - which would therefore award 'The Dream' the victory.

His attorney cited 'PED use', 'prohibited use of IVs' and 'admitting missing weight was a tactic for an unfair advantage' as his reasons for doing so.

Ostarine is a type of drug called a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It is often taken by athletes and bodybuilders to improve overall cognitive functioning.

Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter when asked about a rematch, Haney said: "Honestly I'm not too interested in it. During the build-up we've seen a lot of interesting things from him.

"We've seen his character, we've seen the guy cheat, we've seen the person that he is. "I don't see myself ever getting back in the ring [with him], but I'm a fighter speaking right now about how I feel, we never know what the future holds…

"As of right now, it wouldn't be a fight I would entertain. As I said, this guy showed his character, he showed that he would do anything to win, including cheat, that's just reality.

"Boxing is just a sport at the end of the day. He put my life in jeopardy. So now it's deeper than boxing with me. I wanna take this thing somewhere else now. He could've done some real dangerous things to me that night."

Garcia Shares His Thoughts on Twitter

The American has surprised fans with his posts

After news of the results came to light, Garcia took to X - formerly known as Twitter - saying: "Let's go we positive positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy' and following that up with 'I F*****G LOVE STEROIDS'.

He followed that up with another post, which read: "I don't care I'll never make money again with boxing your loss not mine for setting me up. Lol joke on yall." A third tweet read: ''I will swallow all Steriods."