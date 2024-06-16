Highlights Gervonta Davis extended his unbeaten run to 30 by brutally knocking out Frank Martin in Las Vegas on the 15th of June.

One boxer present who was very interested in the fight result was Ryan Garcia, who was seeking a rematch vs 'Tank'.

Garcia let Davis know of his intentions by making a custom-made t-shirt, that said on the back 'rematch me b****.'

Gervonta Davis improved his unbeaten record to 30-0 on Saturday, the 15th of June, after defeating American challenger Frank Martin in the eighth round via knockout in Las Vegas. This was Davis' first fight since April last year, when he defeated another young boxing sensation in Ryan Garcia in seven rounds. Speaking of whom, he was actually in attendance last night to watch Davis defend his title against Martin, and he made his feelings very clear about the future of the two.

Ryan Garcia's History With Gervonta Davis

He arrived at the fight wearing a black, sleeveless T-shirt that said "Tank's #1 fan" on the front, but rather rudely demanded a rematch on the back, with it saying 'rematch me b****.' In one of the biggest pay-per-views of last year, Garcia tasted the canvas in the seventh round in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Gervonta Davis threw 178 punches vs Frank Martin, landing 79 of them.

Since that fight, he has won a controversial bout against Devin Haney earlier this year. It was a fight marred with controversy as the American boxer tested positive for a banned substance following the fight. Davis surprised everyone by actually defending Garcia after the positive tests were revealed. Garcia, who denied knowingly using ostarine before his bout with Haney, attributed the test to a contaminated supplement.

The American was in attendance to watch his fellow boxer and former opponent take down his challenger on Saturday. However, he wasn't in the arena to just watch Davis, but to make a statement of his own. His shirt said it all, as he demanded a rematch with Davis.

Ryan Garcia's Exchange With Gervonta Davis Post-Fight

After the bout, Garcia embraced his rival and shared a nice moment with him. He even showed his shirt to Davis, which demanded a rematch. If the second fight between the pair does indeed happen, it will be one for the history books as it is expected to bring in a tonne of money for both fighters. It might take some time, though, as the champion could already have his eyes on the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, or a rematch with Isaac Pitbull Cruz.

Davis hasn't ruled out a rematch with Garcia, though, as he said: "We'll probably fight again. I'll fight him at 140lbs."

The 25-year-old Garcia was supposed to be the challenger to Haney's 140lb WBC belt, but that did not materialise as the former failed to get himself below the required weight and came in 3lbs over.

Gervonta Davis' professional boxing record (as of 16/06/24) 30 fights 30 wins 0 losses By knockout 28 0 By decision 2 0

It will be an epic rematch, but Garcia will have to wait for it, despite his public demand of wanting one. Davis, on the other hand, will hope to continue his unbeaten streak in his next fight, whoever the opponent might be.