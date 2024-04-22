Highlights Ryan Garcia already has his eyes set on his next fight, and it's not a rematch with Devin Haney.

The American shocked the world against 'The Dream,' knocking him down three times before securing the win on points.

Instead of another fight with Haney, Garcia is interested in a showdown with undefeated star Conor Benn.

Ryan Garcia already has his eyes set on his next fight; however, it's not a rematch with Devin Haney. The American boxing star has been in a war of words with Conor Benn following his decision win on Saturday night.

He produced the best performance of his career against 'The Dream' at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Though Haney won many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, thanks to his superior boxing, Garcia's power began to take hold in the second half, as he dropped the American in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

Speaking after the fight, Garcia said he believed that, because of the way he molly wopped Haney, the referee should have stepped in during the bout to call it all off: “I shouldn’t have put too much pressure on myself to stop him, because every time I hurt him, I went crazy and I couldn’t stop him."

He added: “I think the ref should’ve stopped the fight. [Haney] was really hurt. I felt bad, I even looked at Bill to stop the fight [in the seventh round].

"The guy was holding me for dear life, and I felt the opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free. I should’ve knocked him out that seventh round. They stole that from me. I’m surprised he has so much heart and recovery."

Related Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney Official Scorecards One judge turned in a curious card in New York...

Ryan Garcia Calls Out Conor Benn

He's even open to fighting in the UK

Immediately after the major upset, Garcia received a congratulatory message from Benn - who revealed he's interested in a showdown with 'Flash' or Haney. The Brit tweeted: “Great performance from Garcia I called it. Credit to Devin Haney for getting up off the floor 3 times. I will fight any of these guys.”

On Sunday afternoon, Garcia sent a chilling response and claimed he'd even be willing to fight at the O2 Arena: “Let’s run it in London at the 02. I will fracture your SPLEEN and then eat it. Shoutout London.”

Benn hit back, saying: "Don’t be another loud mouth like [Gervonta Davis] if you are really about it let’s do it next and I will smash your teeth down your neck you w****r."

The American boxer had one final response, tweeting: "You know I’m about the business but you can’t even fight in your own country wtf."

He's of course referencing Benn's ongoing dispute with the British Boxing Board of Control and UKAD after a pair of failed tests for PEDs almost two years ago.

Benn has declared his innocence since. His last two fights have taken place in the United States and holds an unbeaten record of 23-0 following his decision win against Peter Dobson back in February.

Benn Reveals Garcia Hasn't Been on His Radar

He's still open to a showdown with the American

Speaking to Boxing Scene, the Brit admitted that he's been surprised by Garcia's response on social media: “Ryan hasn’t been on my radar. If he wants it, he can come here. I ain’t no Luke Campbell either, so it’s a fight I’d definitely take next. I’d take it straightaway.”

He added: “These fights weren’t on the landscape for me, but since they’re all moving up to 147, Haney mentioned my name, Gervonta Davis mentioned my name, [Adrien] Broner mentioned my name, another American has mentioned my name, and when it comes to putting pen to paper, they don’t want it.”

While Garcia is open to a fight in the UK, Benn says he's happy to cross the pond and fight in the States: “Can either do it in Vegas or here. The Board don’t want me over here at the moment so let’s get it on over there.”