Highlights Ryan Garcia won impressively win against Devin Haney in April but it emerged Wednesday that he had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The New York State Athletic Commission could potentially overturn the fight result to a no-contest due to the test result.

Garcia appeared to claim innocence, and even joked about the report.

Ryan Garcia was on top of the world after his shock boxing win over Devin Haney on Saturday, April 20.

However, that result may now be in question after veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Garcia had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs per his sources.

"Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight," Rafael posted.

Garcia, a skilled striker, put on a clinic in the fight against Haney, dropping him numerous times, and silenced his critics with his performance.

However, his win may be regarded in a different light due to the positive test.

As another combat sports writer Chris Mannix noted, the New York State Athletic Commission — the body overseeing the fight as it took place in Brooklyn — said it could over turn the result "to a no-contest."

Ryan Garcia Responds

Following the news about the reported drug test, Garcia addressed his followers on X.

"I need more steroids," he appeared to joke in one post. "I'm addicted."

"The glove does not fit," he said in a separate post.

"I beat [Haney] easy, fair and square," Garcia added.

Golden Boy Promotions, Garcia's representatives in boxing, released a statement Wednesday on Garcia.

To GIVEMESPORT, a Golden Boy official said:

"Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances — and we believe him. We are working with his team to determine how this finding came to be and will address this further once we conclude that process."

What Did Ryan Garcia Test Positive For?

The phenom boxer allegedly failed a test over Ostarine

Garcia reportedly tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug that could help an athlete build muscle mass and recover during training, per WebMD.