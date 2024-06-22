Highlights Garcia claimed to be 'retired' from boxing this week, just hours before being hit with a one-year ban from the sport.

The 25-year-old believes his future lies in MMA and has called upon Dana White to contact him.

Garcia has long pushed for a UFC fight with bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

Disgraced boxing star, Ryan Garcia, has called upon UFC CEO Dana White to contact him about potentially competing inside the Octagon. This comes one day after Garcia received a one-year suspension and $1 million fine for testing positive for PEDs in-competition for his fight against WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

Garcia seemingly lives his life on social media and is often quick to let his followers know what he's thinking. However, amid all the recent craziness in his professional life, it was still a shock to see the the California native declare: "I’m headed to the UFC" in a post on Friday.

While 'King Ry' is often full of bravado online, he has continued to double down on his desire to fight in the UFC, having recently announced his 'retirement' from boxing.

Ryan Garcia Wants to Talk With Dana White About Making His UFC Debut

As outlandish as a move to the UFC might seem for Garcia, Dana has historically been open to doing business with outside names where it makes sense for the company. In years past, he has rolled the dice on personalities like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, James Toney and CM Punk. While results have varied inside the Octagon, the moves have typically generated big financial returns for the UFC. Garcia made his case to be added to that list when he tweeted White.

"I’m headed to the UFC. Dana I want my 50gs. For real, Dana white hit me up."

Would bringing boxing star Ryan Garcia over to the world’s biggest MMA platform make sense? Well, the talented boxer is trying to get White’s ear, which could be an incredible opportunity for both parties involved or a joke of a fight if it actually happens. Garcia doesn’t have any formal grappling experience to compete with any UFC fighter as of today, but if he really dedicated time to wrestling and jiu-jitsu, it could result in one of the biggest surprises in MMA history.

Ryan Garcia Calls Out Sean O’Malley

Garcia Versus O’Malley Would be a Massive Fight

During an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier in the year to hype the fight against Haney, Garcia spit out a confident statement about needing only six months to train MMA before stepping into the Octagon with Sean O’Malley, the current UFC Bantamweight Champion. With Garcia’s suspension and messages to White, it’s slowly getting closer to becoming a reality.

The biggest reason why Garcia could jump the cue is because even a much lower-level UFC fighter with average grappling skills could mop the floor with Garcia. Against Sean O’Malley, who never grapples, Garcia would have a better chance at winning. Garcia’s biggest focus would have to be on kicking and kicking defence and basic fundamental ground skills.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia has finished 20 of his 24 boxing victories inside the scheduled distance.

With the right preparation, the 25-year-old Garcia could feasibly make an impact in MMA. The transition is likely to take far longer than six months, though. The controversial star won't be able to compete in the UFC while under his suspension, but it remains to be seen if he opts to push forward with a move to MMA once he is free to box again.