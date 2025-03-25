Ryan Garcia had a brutally honest nine-word statement to make regarding the prospect of a fight against his former friend and fellow internet sensation Jake Paul.

The pair's relationship goes back years, yet has seemingly started to sour. Garcia, a legitimate fighter with knockout prowess in his left fist, welcomes any opportunity to compete against upstart fighter Paul in boxing, despite a continually increasing and possibly problematic gap in weight between them.

Regardless, Garcia, 26, says he saw enough from Paul's polarizing eight-round contest with the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 58, to know how easily he'd handle a fight with the 28-year-old.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 25/03/25) 12 fights 11 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 4 1

Ryan Garcia's Brutally Honest Nine-Word Statement

Garcia and boxing and internet rival Jake Paul have teased a bout before