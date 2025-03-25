Ryan Garcia had a brutally honest nine-word statement to make regarding the prospect of a fight against his former friend and fellow internet sensation Jake Paul.
The pair's relationship goes back years, yet has seemingly started to sour. Garcia, a legitimate fighter with knockout prowess in his left fist, welcomes any opportunity to compete against upstart fighter Paul in boxing, despite a continually increasing and possibly problematic gap in weight between them.
Regardless, Garcia, 26, says he saw enough from Paul's polarizing eight-round contest with the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 58, to know how easily he'd handle a fight with the 28-year-old.
|
Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 25/03/25)
|
12 fights
|
11 wins
|
1 loss
|
By knockout
|
7
|
0
|
By decision
|
4
|
1
