Ryan Garcia missed weight by an extraordinary amount Friday just one day ahead of his box office bout with super lightweight rival Devin Haney.

The boxers even agreed to a bet Thursday in which Garcia pushed for whomever misses the scales to pay the other fighter $500,000 for every one pound missed.

As Garcia missed weight by 3.4 pounds — far more than Haney, who hit the 140-pound limit on the button — then he'd owe $1.5 million, if the bet was upheld.

The Missed Weight Has Greater Consequences

Garcia can no longer win the WBA championship

As the bout had Haney's WBA super lightweight world championship on the line, Garcia can no longer win the title as he hadn't weighed in at the contracted limit.

This led organizers, and the fighters, to scramble to an alternative solution and renegotiate some of the terms.

In a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, a Golden Boy official said:

"Ryan has weighed-in over his contractual weight. He will honor the handshake made at the final press conference yesterday. We have a fight."

More to follow…