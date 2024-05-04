Highlights Ryan Garcia has responded to Conor McGregor's brutal deleted tweet about him failing a drugs test after his fight with Devin Haney.

McGregor didn't hold anything back in a post, threatening Garcia, as well as UFC fighter Sean O'Malley.

Now, Garcia has taken to his X account to respond to McGregor, offering him out in a bare knuckle fight.

It was only two weeks ago that Conor McGregor was praising Ryan Garcia following his impressive win over Devin Haney, handing him his first loss in the process, but now the former two-weight UFC titleholder has started an online feud with “King Ryan.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine on the 19th and 20th of April - the day before and the day of his win. The 25-year-old knocked Haney to the canvas three times en route to his decision win, but was ineligible to take the WBC super-lightweight title from his fellow American after an egregious weight miss – coming in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit.

Ryan Garcia Facing Heavy Backlash

Team Haney, Eddie Hearn, and Conor McGregor have all gone in hard of the boxer

Following this news, serious backlash came Garcia’s way, with Haney’s father accusing him of putting his son's life in danger.

McGregor, who has supported him at previous fights, took to social media to give his opinion in a since-deleted tweet, writing: “Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick.

“Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This Ostarine reminds me of [UFC champion] Sean O’Malley [who] was on that as well.

“I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do you want a spar? I will set a flight right now for you both. Wtf is up. What do you think you are at? If I was Haney’s dad, you’re dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the f*** happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I’m gonna smash it in with elbows if you don’t. Fair play Devin, well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo.”

Ryan Garcia's Response to Conor McGregor

Garcia has denied the allegation of cheating and has since responded to McGregor’s comments, with it safe to say that he isn’t happy. On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “If I see Conor McGregor, I’m going to break your weak a** ankle. You ran from being tested because you were on roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. FUDGE CONOR CACA BRAIN.”

Less than an hour later, he added: “Bare knuckle. Let’s f****** go CONOR. Winner gets your trash a** whiskey brand.”

A rematch between Garcia and Haney was being spoken about before these allegations, with the current super-lightweight champion believing that due to Garcia missing the weight, a rematch is only fair. However, “King Ryan” made it very clear that he would never fight under the 143-pound limit again.

As for McGregor, he is returning to the Octagon after more than two-and-a-half years without a fight. ‘Notorious’ broke his leg during a defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but is now fully fit and is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June.