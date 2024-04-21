Highlights Ryan Garcia scored a stunning win Saturday over rival boxer Devin Haney.

Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to his decision victory.

The win elevates Garcia as a pay-per-view headliner.

Ryan Garcia shook up the boxing world Saturday when he scored a stunning majority decision win over Devin Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Through the bulk of the promotion, Garcia had exhibited erratic behavior and was even seen drinking from what appeared to be a beer bottle during Friday's weigh-in.

The Californian boxer also missed weight by an exorbitant amount — 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit — and was therefore unable to challenge, and win, Haney's super lightweight championship belt.

In the end, some — if not all — of it may have been deception as Garcia boxed supremely well with pace and pinpoint power-punching to drop Haney three times en route to his win.

"Come on, guys," Garcia said in his post-fight victory speech. "You really thought I was crazy?"

More to follow…