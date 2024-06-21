Highlights Ryan Garcia has been suspended from boxing for one year and fined $1.1 million.

It's all because of a failed drug test, which has null and voided the win over Devin Haney.

Devin Haney retains undefeated status after Garcia's positive test overturned their fight result.

Ryan Garcia has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons because of his questionable social media policy, and arrest for felony vandalism. But the bad news keeps coming for Garcia as the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) suspended him for one year and fined him $1.1 million after testing positive for a banned substance.

Garcia beat Devin Haney in April. It was a one-sided fight which handed Haney his first career loss. That loss, has been overturned after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine. The fight’s result has been overturned and Haney remains undefeated with a 31-0 record. This precedent set by the New York commission will force fighters to check and recheck each and every supplement they consume.

After the news hit the internet, Haney responded with a relieved and humble tone:

Devin Haney And Ryan Garcia Make Statements

Garcia appeared to reinforce his retirement

It wasn’t a matter of if, but when Garcia would release a statement, as the 25-year-old boxer lives his life on social media:

Garcia’s team had a bit more buttoned up statement concerning the heavy matter, and like “King Ry”, pleaded innocence:

What’s Next for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

It may be a long time before these two face each other again

With the Garcia suspension retroactive from April 20th, it will be a good while until we see the lightning rod fighter back in the ring. It will be very interesting to see how he handles the next stretch of his life without having a fight on the table. Considering how much his name-value has grown because of the performance, and his online status, it's likely he'll command a big fight and payday upon his return to the ring — if he does return.

For Haney, he can breathe a sigh of relief now that he keeps that sacred undefeated record intact. The lightweight division is booming right now and the WBC champ will have a chance to face another top fighter or take a step back to recalibrate a bit after the circus that was the lead up to his last fight.