Highlights Ryan Garcia and Errol Spence Jr., once close friends, are now rivals.

Fresh off a thumping win over Devin Haney, Garcia appears to be targeting Spence and even vowed to "end" him.

If a fight materializes, it could be one of the most anticipated of the year.

Ryan Garcia hasn't been able to keep himself out of the headlines over the last few months and is back in them yet again this week as he appears to build a monster fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Ryan Garcia Builds Towards Errol Spence Jr. Fight

Garcia has vowed to "end" Spence

On May 9, Ryan Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions appeared to generate interest in a bout involving Spence. One public friends, Garcia and Spence's relationship has turned sour, and led to a social media tirade. If the two were to fight, especially in Texas, it would generate huge numbers as they are both proven draws at the box office and also the gate.

It wasn't just the graphic that Garcia posted, he also went on to direct multiple posts on X towards Spence, and even Oscar De La Hoya got involved with the beef between the two.

Garcia then went on to claim that he has authorized his lawyer to send Spence a fight offer, and that this will be his next fight "unless he runs."

'King Ryan' has become a boxing megastar following his most recent fight against Devin Haney, and it is not all down to his tremendous boxing ability, as it is also due to his social media presence and his ability to create buzz for his future fights.

That buzz may well be building for a prospective Spence bout, as Garcia intends to inflict a second knockout loss on his former friend's resume.

Spence Responds

Spence fired back at Garcia with some expletive posts

Spence, also active on social media, had a lot to say in recent weeks regarding 'King Ryan.' The 34-year-old said on X that Garcia quit against Gervonta Davis in their 2023 bout, and branded him a "coward." Spence said: "Tank didn’t get to finish you cause you quit like a h** like we knew you would do. Go find someone to play with."

Spence also went on to express his frustration at Garcia being given "a pass" by fans despite taking a knee and attempting to get up against 'Tank' Davis at 10.

"Stop letting this boy get a pass like we don’t remember you taking a knee & getting up at 10. Coward as f**k."

If this rivalry continues between Garcia and Spence and they can actually make the fight happen this year, then it will end up being one of the biggest and most anticipated fights of 2024.