Highlights Ryan Garcia hinted Wednesday on X that he's retiring from boxing.

The popular prizefighter has had a rollercoaster 2024 and is awaiting his fate regarding a positive drug test.

His future is uncertain as he cited "corruption" as a reason he no longer wants to fight.

Ryan Garcia is a superstar athlete because of what he has accomplished in the square circle and for his ability to generate headlines by what he says, and for the way he acts outside of fights. On the latest episode of the Ryan Garcia boxing show, the polarizing boxer put out a post on X hinting at retirement.

This comes just two months removed from the greatest performance of his career against a huge betting favorite, WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Garcia has grown his popularity immensely in 2024. The California native attracted questions about his mindset in the lead up to his last fight but, believe it or not, this social media post is relatively calm considering the rollercoaster ride “King Ry” has taken us on over the last few months.

"Y'all may catch me out and about, but as far as boxing, I don't know," he said on X.

"There is so much corruption, I'm over it. I may do acting or singing. I'll still be training but I'm hurt and done with it and everyone. The sad part is, I'm a great boxer. And I entertain and knock people out."

See his post on X right here:

In a separate post on X, Garcia said:

Just last week, Garcia was spewing posts online about Caleb Plant’s wife that led to an expected confrontation at the Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin fight over the weekend:

Plant and Garcia had a wall of bodies in between them, but if Garcia was looking to get a reaction from the super-middleweight, it was well-played by the mental warfare genius.

Ryan Garcia’s 2024

The 25-year-old has had one heck of a year so far

Before his clash with high-ranking pound-for-pound knockout artist Gervonta Davis back in 2023, Garcia was relatively under the radar, not in terms of his skill and resume, but in relation to his personality that has captivated the sports world in 2024. Earlier in the year, during media rounds for the Haney match up, Garcia started to make headlines by claiming that he would fight and beat Sean O’Malley, not in boxing, but in MMA.

As the fight with Haney was quickly approaching, Garcia took to social media to express exactly how he felt about hot topics and conspiracies that threw everyone off his scent. Fight week was no different. After raging on the mic at the presser, missing weight by 3.2 lbs and then drinking a beer on the scale, it seemed all but over for Garcia. Incredibly though, once fight night rolled around, he was dialed in and never looked sharper. Garcia won the decision, but the show would not end there.

Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney Aftermath

A lot has happened since Garcia beat Haney in April

Some athletes can’t stay out of controversy if they try. Everything that Garcia touches nowadays turns into news. Just days after the Haney fight, he reportedly failed a drug test for Ostarine, an illegal substance that could be used to increase cardiovascular conditioning, along with other beneficial effects.

The negative publicity wouldn't stop there for Garcia as the boisterous fighter was arrested for felony vandalism at an upscale hotel he was staying at in Beverly Hills, CA. The main reason folks are still paying attention to Garcia is because of his pure boxing talent. Outside his controversial victory, life has been pretty zany as of late for the young fighter. Should he return to the ring, it will be interesting to see who Garcia chooses to fight next… and at what weight.