After appearing to down a bottle of beer on the scales for his upcoming fight against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia has revealed what was really in the bottle while FaceTiming fellow social media sensation Jake Paul. The bizarre build to Saturday's bout continued with a shambolic weigh-in on Friday night. Garcia’s erratic behaviour in the weeks leading up to the fight has led to concerns over whether the troubled star will be mentally and physically prepared to get in the ring to face Haney.

The 25-year-old repeatedly tried to play down speculation over his ability to make weight, even going as far as to agreeing to pay Haney $500,000 per pound if he was to miss the 140lb limit. The deal backfired on Garcia rather quickly as he weighed in at 143.2lbs, badly missing the target weight for the bout and having to pay his opponent a total of $1.5 million for going over the limit by 3.2lbs.

Ryan Garcia No Longer Eligible to Win World Title

'King Ryan' can't become WBC champion

The disastrous weigh-in for Garcia also threw into question whether the fight would go ahead at all. But it has since been confirmed that the combatants have agreed to continue with the bout under the agreement that a portion of Garcia’s purse will be redirected to Haney for compensation. 'King Ryan' will also no longer be eligible to challenge for Haney’s WBC super lightweight title.

Garcia appeared to have continued his streak of questionable decisions when seemingly chugging a beer during the weigh-in, but has since confirmed to Jake Paul what was actually in the bottle at the time.

Ryan Garcia Confirms What he was Drinking During Devin Haney Weigh-In

Jake Paul spoke to Garcia on Friday evening

In a video that has been shared on TikTok, Garcia was seen talking to Jake Paul on FaceTime and confirmed that the bottle actually contained a mixture of apple juice and sparkling water.

Paul opened the conversation by cheekily asking whether Garcia had another beer, before the California-native explained that he had been drinking apple juice and sparkling water. Garcia also confirmed this on his X (formerly Twitter) account, posting: "Apple Juice and sparkling water HEHE".

Jake genuinely sounded relieved to hear that the would-be challenger had not been drinking on stage. The 27-year-old admitted concern for Garcia during a podcast with his brother Logan earlier this week.

"I hope he's okay. I just feel like that people around him are hyping that [erratic] behaviour up and not shooting straight with him. There's selling a fight and then there's just bad attention which hurts you.

Paul and Garcia had previously been close pals, even sparring together on occasion and the Ohio-native is clearly worried for his friend. Others, though, believe that Garcia's rocky build-up to the fight could make him more dangerous.

Speaking after the tumultuous weigh-in, Devin Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn had the following to say to Fight Hub TV about Garcia missing weight:

"Disappointing. It is what it is. Devin is defending his title, I don't think it makes a huge amount of difference. It might tell you a little bit more about Ryan's preparation. He's going to be dangerous.

"They're both going to rehydrate to a big number, Devin does anyway. So Ryan will. He's going to be punching hard in there tomorrow night. It's a dangerous fight, weight changes nothing in that respect." Hearn also spoke on the deal that the fighters agreed despite Garcia missing weight and how Garcia’s extra weight could impact the fight:

"A deal was made, they are ready to fight. In this situation, a deal would be made and that's it. He's going to be heavier, all the assets that he has, makes him dangerous in this fight. The fact he's clearly not quite himself could make him even more dangerous. We'll see tomorrow."