Highlights Ryan Garcia has been finding things to do in recent days following his suspension from boxing due to failed drug tests.

Playing poker with Neymar was one of his choices, while also trying his hand at stand-up comedy was another.

Sadly for the boxer, though, he forgot his jokes and reverted back to type, opting to shadowbox for the crowd.

After his recent ban from boxing, Ryan Garcia has tried his hand at stand-up comedy, but it didn’t go exactly to plan. Garcia is having to find things outside of boxing to do for the next year after he was recently given a one-year ban from the sport by the New York State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance, in tests that he took before he fought Devin Haney.

Garcia decided to test his stand-up comedy skills as he made an appearance at Laugh Factory. He was introduced by comedian Chris D’Elia, who remained on stage throughout the set. The American fighter introduced himself as a boxer who had recently been banned, a statement met with boos from the crowd, who obviously recognised him.

Clips from Garcia’s set went viral on X, formerly Twitter, where he seemed to discuss his recent ban several times. The American, clearly nervous in a new environment, seemed to forget his lines at one point, prompting D’Elia to interrupt and encourage the crowd to cheer and show some support. He then started shadowboxing to keep the crowd entertained while he tried to remember what lines he had prepared for the set. Garcia then went on to say that he ‘never took steroids’ and that ‘the truth is the truth, and a lie is a lie.’

Ryan Garcia's Attempt at Stand-Up Comedy

His set wasn’t the easiest watch, and certainly not the smoothest, but understandably so, as it was an unfamiliar environment for the boxer. Garcia can be thankful that D’Elia stayed on stage as several times the comic interrupted to keep the flow of the set going, picking out a front row crowd member in classic comedian fashion. D’Elia told the boxer that ‘if you ever get into a bind with your material, this will work out wonders,’ pointing to the front row audience member.

Garcia even said towards the end of his set that being on stage was ‘way scarier’ than being in the ring. He ended his time on stage by thanking the crowd, a statement met with applause and cheers from an audience that were quite sympathetic to the fact it was his first time on a stand-up comedy stage and that he was evidently nervous.

Ryan Garcia's Ban From Boxing

Garcia will have to wait almost a year before he is back to familiar surroundings. Providing he passes a drug test, he would be eligible to fight again in New York state after the 20th of April 2025. Technically, Garcia’s ban is only applicable in New York state, but athletic commissions tend to follow the rulings of their fellow governing bodies, meaning fighting anywhere else is still very unlikely.

Garcia did defeat the undefeated Haney by majority decision at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on the 20th of April earlier this year, but that result has since been ruled a no-contest. He tested positive for ostarine in two separate tests he took before the fight. The no-contest ruling means that Haney keeps his undefeated record of 31-0.

Garcia’s attorney put out a statement that he ‘never intentionally took any banned substance. It’s simply not in his nature.’ In an interview with ESPN, Haney said that he ‘wasn’t on an even playing field’ and that he was happy he ‘was able to receive justice.’

Given that Garcia cannot box again until April 2025, it is hard to say whether there will be a rematch, but if he is in good enough shape, there is no doubt that he will want another shot at Haney. Should the two have a rematch next year, it would certainly draw in huge numbers. In the meantime, though, Garcia will have to keep doing other hobbies, such as stand-up comedy.