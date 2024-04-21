Highlights Garcia produced a career-best performance to defeat Haney in New York.

However, one judge didn't give 'King Ryan' the verdict.

Garcia emerged with a majority decision win and now says he wants to move up in weight.

Ryan Garcia shocked the boxing world last night after handing Devin Haney his first loss in his professional career, with the judges’ official scores cards showing just how tight the bout was. Garcia made a blistering start to the fight after landing a hefty left hook in less than a minute to leave Haney in trouble early.

‘The Dream’ managed to recover and started to take control until Garcia turned the tide of the whole fight by sending Haney to the canvas for the first time in his career during the seventh round.

His over-excitement may have got to him as he was deducted a point seconds later for throwing a punch after the referee told them to break, but after knocking Haney down again in the 10th and 11th round, Garcia must have felt like he had done enough to claim the victory.

The Official Scorecards for Ryan Garcia Vs Devin Haney

One judge submitted a questionable scorecard

In the aftermath of the pulsating contest, the official scorecards became public - and they revealed a curious card from experienced judge Max DeLuca. The New York-based official only scored two rounds in which Garcia did not score a knockdown to the California native as he submitted a 112-112 card. You can check out the cards in full below.

The fight was close, but Garcia would have been harshly treated not to emerge with the victory. Thankfully for 'King Ryan', DeLuca was overruled by Eric Marlinski (114-110) and Robin Taylor (115-109) who scored the bout in favour of the would-be challenger on the night.

Despite this, his victory was somewhat marred by a big weight miss as he came in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit, meaning that he was ineligible for the WBC light-welterweight title, something that was confirmed via X, formerly known as Twitter, by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

He wrote: "Congratulations to Ryan Garcia defying all obstacles and winning a huge fight. Congratulations to Devin Hanley for showing his huge heart and class. Just as in Corrales vs Castillo 2, with the challenger not making weight, Haney remains WBC champion."

In the aftermath of the bout, both fighters indicated that they were open to a rematch, despite Garcia making it clear that he would never fight under the 143-pound limit again. During a press conference before last night’s fight, a reporter asked Garcia about his potential next opponent, with the American responding: "I’m moving up to 154 [pounds] to knock out [Sebastian] Fundora."

As for Haney, his perfect 31-0 record, with 15 KOs, has been stopped, but his title still remains intact, something he is willing to risk again by stepping into the ring with Garcia for a second time.

Per The Guardian, he said: "I [showed I] was a true champion and I could fight after being knocked down and getting hurt. He caught me early and caught me by surprise. I fell asleep in the left hook. We trained for it, but I got in there and fell asleep. I have him a shot; it’s only right he gives me a shot back. He didn’t make the weight, so I am still the champion. We can run it back." Time will tell if Garcia grants him that opportunity.