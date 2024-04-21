Highlights Ryan Garcia was on top form as he defeated Devin Haney in New York on Saturday night.

'King Ryan' was particularly effective with his power shots.

Garcia inflicted the first loss of Haney's professional career.

The build-up to the biggest win of Ryan Garcia’s career certainly proved to be a controversial one, with his countless social media posts and comments leaving many wondering if he was capable of challenging the undefeated Devin Haney – something he proved he was up to on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia made an impressive start to the bout, landing a strong left hook within a minute to shock Haney, who managed to recover well until the seventh round, when he was knocked to the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

Just as Haney, who boasted a perfect 31-0 record with 15 KOs before this fight, started to regain control, Garcia rounded off an impressive performance with two more knockdowns, claiming a historic majority decision win and shocking the boxing world.

Final Punch Stats for Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney

'King Ryan' produced a top-class display

A huge driving force behind Garcia’s victory was his accuracy when unleashing a power punch, with the Compubox stats showing that the Californian landed 41% of them, twice as many (95) as Haney (45), with his previous 10 opponents only managing 25%.

Although he landed fewer total punches and jabs across the 12 rounds, his tremendous power, particularly with his left hook, was too much for Haney to handle, with the judges scoring it 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 in favour of Garcia. Despite defeating the current WBC light-welterweight champion, Garcia was not eligible to claim the title due to weighing in at 143.2 pounds on Friday – 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit.

In the aftermath of the bout, Garcia’s interview suggested that he wasn’t too bothered about the belt, with the fighter immediately responding to all his critics leading up to this moment. Per Sky Sports, he said: "You really thought I was crazy? You all lost your own minds. You guys overegg everything."

In his post-fight news conference, he also revealed that he had been “drinking every night” leading up to the fight, struggling to come to terms with his divorce earlier in the year. "Not necessarily am I proud of that, but I am just saying – I do whatever I want and still win,” he added.

As for Haney, he is open to a rematch against Garcia, with the hope that his belt will be on the line this time and Garcia will make the weight.

He said: "I [showed I] was a true champion and I could fight after being knocked down and getting hurt. He caught me early, caught me by surprise. We trained for [the left hook], but I got in there and I fell asleep, and he caught me with it. I would love a rematch. I gave him a shot; it’s only right he gives me a shot back. He didn’t make weight, so I am still the champion. We can run it back."