Highlights Ryan Garcia sounds willing to fight Jake Paul, however, he has one request if the fantasy fight is to become a reality.

That condition is simple: Jake's older brother Logan needs to drop the lawsuit against Garcia.

Logan is suing Ryan for comments the boxer made about the PRIME energy drink.

Normally, a fight with Paul would’ve been just a pipe dream, but with the NYSAC slapped Garcia with a one-year suspension after the influential boxer for testing positive for the banned substance ostarine; presenting a window of opportunity for both sides involved.

Garcia has nobody lined up to face him in the immediate future. He has teased a UFC bout while he waits on the sideline, but what could ultimately end up happening is that he’ll have an exhibition MMA fight against one of the biggest faces in boxing, and combat sports.

Ryan Garcia Would Fight Jake Paul

But only if Logan Paul drops his lawsuit

When asked in a media scrum including TMZ and The Daily Stardust, Garcia made it clear what has to happen first in order for this to become a real possibility.

"If Logan drops the lawsuit. I’m retiring for a year, so they don’t get the satisfaction of suspending me cause it’s bull, I’ve never done steroids in my life."

The press tour for this fight would be quite a spectacle as both Paul and Garcia are showmen who have zero filter. Here’s some of Garcia’s wildness from his last fight:

And here’s some of what Paul has said at a previous press conference:

Jake Paul vs Ryan Garcia

This would be another massive payday for both fighters

Physically, Jake Paul is significantly bigger than Garcia. At 6’ 1” and weighing around 190-pounds, Paul naturally packs a much bigger punch than Garcia, but the smaller man in this matchup has a wealth of high-level boxing experience. Also, Garcia, who is showing signs that he is ready to jump up a weight class or two, may walk into the ring close to 170-pounds, which could make the fight very interesting. Garcia would have to commence his grappling training immediately as Paul has a high-school wrestling background as well as some jiu-jitsu drilling.

This fight could play out similar to how the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr went down. Logan, a bodied up figure who is proving more and more how great of an athlete he is, went head-hunting against Mayweather Jr, but the multiple-time world champion used his defensive genius to not get caught by Logan’s heavy-handed strikes and countered with beautiful strikes to chop down the giant. Garcia-Paul could present the same result, that is of course, if Garcia can keep the fight on the feet.