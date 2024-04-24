Highlights Whether Ryan Garcia's erratic behavior before fighting Devin Haney was genuine, or a troll job, remains to be seen.

Speaking this week, Garcia claims he bet on himself to win as the underdog, and made $12 million.

With the big win over Haney, Garcia has become an unmissable attraction at the box office going forward.

Whether Ryan Garcia exhibited erratic behavior leading up to his showdown with Devin Haney on Saturday, or if it was a troll job in hindsight, remains up for debate. The 25-year-old put his reputation on the line, which brought up the discussion of whether he should actually be allowed to compete at all. Even famed boxing trainer and pundit Teddy Atlas said that this behavior was a cry for help, and that he should be pulled from the fight. However, Garcia said on the PBD podcast that it was all a trick. He also said he made more money than his fight purse by beating the bookmakers and betting on himself to win as the underdog.

Ryan Garcia Says he Bet on Himself to Win

Garcia beat the Vegas odds-makers and won $12 million, he said

For better or worse, throughout sporting history, athletes have promised victory before they entered the ring. Garcia may be in some hot water with the New York State Athletic Commission if he indeed placed a large bet of $2 million before the fight. Floyd Mayweather reportedly tried to bet on his 2017 fight against Conor McGregor lasting less than 9.5 rounds, yet as The New York Post writes, he was turned back by Vegas casinos.

Garcia, meanwhile, said on the PBD Podcast that he was motivated by the money line Vegas had placed on him and ended up using it to his alleged benefit.

"It’s a true story. I made $12 million bucks. Basically gave everything the word to place that best. I felt really disrespected by Vegas. And in my head, I said, ‘This gonna be the biggest loss Vegas ever had in a minute,’ because I just felt like it was disrespectful. But now they need to put in consideration, ‘We can not be looking at social media to maneuver our odds’ because they just got fooled."

Ryan Garcia Said His Behavior Was All a Work

After Beating Haney, Garcia Could Command Greater Paydays Going Forward

It was months of hyper behavior online and in public appearances where many fans and media questioned the antics of Ryan Garcia. Even Haney on fight week looked visibly distracted by all the outside noise that Garcia had broadcast. With no promotion to do, the two elite boxers met inside a pro-Garcia Barclays Center on April 20.

While Garcia missed weight by 3.4 pounds, his focus was dialed in at the very start of the fight where he badly staggered Haney with a counter left hook. Following the fight, Garcia, quipped, “C’mon guys, y’all really thought I was crazy?” He elaborated on this further on the podcast.

“We have it pre-recorded, months ago, what’d I say was gonna happen? I said, ‘I’m about to make sure everybody thinks I’m gonna go crazy’. I have it all documented. I was already planning it weeks and months behind … I don’t know what made me come up with the idea, honestly. One day I just decided to just go all in, and commit to the plan that I had. And I was not gonna budge for nobody. I was acting like sporadic, like just crazy. What was real though is at times I did drink a little bit during camp. Because I like to drink.”

He later added:

“Like maybe I’ll go into a super-disciplined narrative, or maybe I’ll just act even crazier. Maybe I take it a step too far. Maybe. Or maybe I make it look like it’s a step too far. Who knows, ya never know.”

Whether that works long-term for Garcia remains to be seen, however, he has certainly — with the win over Haney — made himself an unmissable attraction at the box office, and could be maneuvered into significant match-ups going forward.