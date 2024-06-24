Highlights Ryan Garcia's behaviour at a celebrity poker tournament this weekend left fellow sports stars confused.

The 25-year-old claimed to be retired from boxing after recently being hit with a suspension.

Garcia's attempt at stand-up comedy after the tournament was so bad that it has gone viral.

Controversial boxing superstar Ryan Garcia insisted he was 'retired' from the sport last week after being hit with a one-year ban and a seven-figure fine as a result of a failed drugs test. The 25-year-old tested positive for banned substances following his April victory over Devin Haney, which has now been overturned to a no-contest.

Despite the sanctions, Garcia continues to protest his innocence and has rarely been out of the spotlight since the news became public. In his latest bizarre stunt, the California native stole the show at a star-studded poker tournament in Miami over the weekend, which included names such as Neymar, Chris Eubank Jr and NBA star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

Garcia took a seat at the 'Legends of the Felt' event alongside his fellow sporting names, while celebrities such as streamer Ninja and Dan Bilzerian also took part. It was a stacked line-up, but the boxer was clearly determined to let nobody upstage him at the table.

Ryan Garcia's Bizarre Antics During a Celebrity Poker Tournament Have Gone Viral

'King Ry' left his fellow players shaking their heads

Although most of his competition was focused on the game, Garcia seemed more interested in showing off for the rest of the table than actually playing. At one point, he even stood up and started shadowboxing to flaunt his hand speed - with his trousers looking dangerously close to coming down at any moment.

It was absolute carnage, but that's nothing new for Garcia in recent times. He even joked about his arrest earlier this month as the tournament unfolded.

Garcia was apprehended by authorities after trashing a Beverly Hills hotel room, with him being rumoured to have caused around $15,000 worth of damages. Footage of the boxer's arrest made the rounds on social media. He spent the night in jail before being released.

When asked about the arrest by Bilzerian, Garcia responded, 'They just wanted to take me to jail.' He went on to add, 'Everybody trashes a hotel every once in a while, who hasn't?' That comment left many of his opponents chuckling, including Bilzerian and Eubank Jr.

However, it did appear that not everyone around the table was so impressed with Garcia's shenanigans. Six-time NBA all-star forward Butler went viral on social media for seemingly doing everything he could to avoid engaging with the former world champion.

Ryan Garcia's Stand-Up Comedy Debut Went as Badly as You'd Expect

After allegedly hanging up his boxing gloves last week, Garcia was quick to tease a move to the UFC. However, that might not be the only new career path he is considering. During his whirlwind weekend in Miami, the Golden Boy Promotions fighter ended up on stage trying his hand at stand-up comedy.

When his act fell flat, though, it was obvious that Garcia was completely out of his depth. After stumbling over his words for what seemed like an age, the deflated fighter randomly began shadowboxing for the crowd in an effort to deflect attention from his failed stand-up attempt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia has lost only once in his professional boxing career - to pound-for-pound standout Gervonta Davis.

As much as Garcia might claim that he's through with boxing, it certainly seems to be where his most natural skill lies. With big-money offers likely to be on the table for him once he's eligible to compete in the squared circle again, it is tough to see his boxing retirement lasting.