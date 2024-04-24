Highlights Ryan Garcia has accused Logan Paul and KSI of being "culture vultures", calling out Paul for being a "bandwagoner" over social justice movements.

He labelled them as "cowards", "leechers", and "demons in the flesh", vowing to do worse than fight Paul after previous negative interactions.

Garcia's comments come just days after he shocked the boxing world by defeating Devin Haney, knocking him down three times in the process.

Ryan Garcia has called out PRIME co-founders Logan Paul and KSI as "culture vultures", among other things, during a recent podcast appearance, accusing them of never backing up their company's perception of goodwill.

Fresh off of beating current WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney just a few days prior, Garcia was talking with PBD Podcast host Patrick Bet-David during the show's latest episode when the topic of Paul and KSI came to the forefront.

He tore into Paul in particular, accusing him of being a "bandwagoner" over certain major movements such as Black Lives Matter (BLM) by proclaiming his support solely for his own benefit and never doing anything to back up his words.

Video: Ryan Garcia Tears Into Logan Paul

"He's so in love with the wisdom he thinks he has that he just seems like a p****."

"That money ain't gonna go nowhere but the grave, brother," said Garcia, likely in reference to the large monetary success of the PRIME brand that has drawn criticism from key figures in the combat sport world.

"Cowards", "leechers", "demons in the flesh." These were just a few of the scathing words thrown out like jabs by the boxing superstar, with Bet-David listening on intently. When the host asked if he would fight Paul, Garcia replied with, "I would do worse", remembering a spar he had with the social media celebrity where he claimed that Paul didn't hurt him once.

These comments also came soon after Garcia's posts on Twitter after the Haney fight, where the Californian effectively blamed the energy drink for Haney's loss while also praising his opponent for getting back up after each knockdown. Haney had signed a sponsorship deal with PRIME not too long before the 20th of April fight at the Barclays Center in New York, NY.

Ryan Garcia's professional boxing record (as of 24/04/24) 26 fights 25 wins 1 loss By knockout 20 1 By decision 5 0

The latest development of a verbal feud started from the influencer duo's comments on the eventual winner during an episode of Impaulsive, Paul's own podcast, as they previewed the Garcia-Haney bout, openly debating about the former's mental health due to his strange social media usage. Paul even claimed Garcia was "gonna get floored." This, in-turn, led to a shot back by Garcia on his Instagram.

Ryan Garcia Stunned the Boxing World

Garcia knocked down Devin Haney three times on his way to victory

Garcia's majority decision victory was regarded as a massive upset by the boxing universe, due to Haney's undefeated 31-0 record and domination of Regis Prograis to add the super lightweight title to his undisputed lightweight belt (champion in recess). Additionally, fans were concerned about Garcia's general body language, that he may have not been mentally prepared for the monumental task.

Those fears were allayed after the full 12 rounds when Garcia delivered Haney his first loss as a professional boxer. Haney suffered three knockdowns during the latter half of the bout and eventually came out as the loser after two of the three judges ruled their scorecards in favour of Garcia (the third judge ruled it as a tie).

However, Haney retained the belt as Garcia was found to be over the championship weight limit at the pre-fight weigh-in, recorded as being 3.2lbs over the 140lbs limit. As promised, Garcia paid Haney up to $600k for being overweight and lost his title-winning eligibility.